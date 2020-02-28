[how-to-get-the-weeknd-tickets-for-his-london-o2-arena-exhibits]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Seefor specifics of your info safety rights Invalid Email

The Weeknd a short while ago introduced the British isles leg of his Just after Several hours Tour.

The singer will execute a few evenings at London’s O2 Arena . He’ll headline the location on Oct 11-13.

It will be in guidance of his impending fourth studio album also entitled ‘After Hours’. It attributes his initial Uk quantity 1 hit ‘Blinding Lights’.

Fans can also anticipate to hear substance from his again catalogue which includes ‘The Hills’, ‘Starboy’ and ‘Call Out My Name’.

His tour is also heading to Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

You can locate out how to get tickets for the United kingdom tour beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on basic sale at 9am on Friday, February 28 by using ticketmaster.co.united kingdom or axs.com.

Tickets are priced at £40 / £50 / £60 / £70 / £80 as well as service fees.

Tour dates