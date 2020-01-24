How to Get Tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen for Their Clapham Common Show

Catfish and the Bottlemen recently announced details of a unique show in London.

The group will make the front page of Clapham Common on May 15.

They will perform in front of 10,000 fans on site for one of their biggest shows to date.

This will see them play material from their three albums, including “ The Balance ”, “ The Ride ” and “ The Balcony ” of 2019.

Support will come from other independent groups, Sports Team and Yonaka.

This is currently their second outdoor performance slated for 2020, with a date scheduled at Singleton Park in Swansea as well as a neighborhood weekend set for May.

You can find out below how to get tickets for their Clapham Common show.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday January 24 via seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £ 40 plus booking costs.

Tour dates

May 15 – London, Clapham Common

May 23 – Swansea, Singleton Park

May 24 – Warrington, Neighborhood Weekender

