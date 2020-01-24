How to get tickets for Kendrick Lamar for his British Summer Time show at Hyde Park

Kendrick Lamar is the latest star announced for British Summer Time at Hyde Park.

The rapper will return to the festival on July 5.

He will mark one of his greatest British titles to date and have him joined by James Blake and Brittany Howard.

The show will see him perform songs from his acclaimed albums ‘Damn’, ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ and ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ as well as the soundtrack for ‘Black Panther: The Album’.

He joins previously announced headliners from BST, Little Mix, Pearl Jam and Taylor Swift, and more will be unveiled in the coming months.

You can find out below how to get tickets for Kendrick’s Hyde Park.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 24 January via AXS.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets are at the following price:

General Admission Launch – £ 73.70

General admission – £ 78.95

Main entrance – £ 84.80

Launch Gold Circle – £ 111.85

Gold VIP Hydeaway – £ 163.95

American Express Summer Garden – £ 163.95

ALL Terrace – Accor Live Limitless – £ 218.95

Ultimate Bar Garden – £ 299.00

British summer time programming

July 4 – Little Mix / Rita Ora / Kesha / Zara Larsson

July 5 – Kendrick Lamar / James Blake / Brittany Howard

July 10 – Pearl Jam / Pixies / White Reaper

July 11 – Taylor Swift

Check out our Twitter page to stay up to date on all the latest music, comedy and theater announcements in the nation’s capital – twitter.com/mylondontickets

.