How to get tickets for Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the Close of the Lane on West Conclude

Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the Conclusion of the Lane is heading to London’s West Conclude.

The demonstrate will open at the Duke of York’s Theatre from October 31.

It arrives soon after a bought-out and critically acclaimed run at the Nationwide Theatre.

The synopsis reads: “Returning to his childhood dwelling, a person finds himself standing beside the pond of the aged Sussex farmhouse exactly where he applied to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his pal Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean.

“Plunged into a magical planet, their survival depends on their potential to reckon with historic forces that threaten to wipe out every little thing all around them.”

It truly is tailored for the stage from Gaiman’s finest-offering novel by Joel Horwood though route will come from Katy Rudd. Some of Gaiman’s most well known will work consist of Coraline, American Gods, Stardust and comic e book sequence The Sandman.

The present is presently working at the theatre until finally at least February 6, 2021. It follows up Blithe Spirit starring Jennifer Saunders and The Pillowman starring Aaron Taylor Johnson.

You can obtain out how to get tickets down below.

How to get tickets

They are now readily available from ATGTickets listed here.

Tickets are priced at £18 / £25 / £35 / £45 / £69.50 / £70 / £84.50 / £89.50

Duke of York’s Theatre seating system

(Picture: seatplan.com)

This is the seating program for the Duke of York’s Theatre, so this need to give you an notion of what tickets you may be immediately after ahead of purchasing them and you can safe your most well-liked seats.