[how-to-get-tickets-for-the-kooks-and-the-wombats-at-all-factors-east-competition]

A large night time of indie tunes is heading to Victoria Park this Could.

The Kooks and The Wombats will headline All Points East Pageant. They are going to co-headline the competition on Could 30.

It will see them joined by Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths, Gabrielle Aplin, The Lathums, Bloxx and Lauren Hibberd, with far more functions to be uncovered in the coming months.

Followers can assume to listen to anthems which includes ‘Naive’, ‘She Moves In Her Individual Way’ as well as ‘Backfire At Disco’ and ‘Kill the Director’.

It will mark both of those the group’s biggest headline shows to day as they engage in to thousands of pageant goers in the park.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 21 via AXS.com/ seetickets.com/ ticketmaster.co.united kingdom

They are priced from £39.95 for common admission and £89.95 for VIP as well as reserving charges.

All Points East lineup

Might 23 – Tame Impala / Caribou / Glass Animals / Whitney / LÅPSLEY / The Avalanches / Rolling Blacks C.F. / Kelly Lee Owens / Holy F / Yellow Days / sir Was / Crumb / TOPS / Faye Webster / OTHERLiiNE / Jessy Lanza

Could 24 – Massive Attack / Nils Frahm / Young Fathers / Neneh Cherry / Sevdaliza / Fatoumata Diawara / TNGHT / GAIKA / Skinny Pelembe / Lodge Lux / Mad Professor / more tba

Could 29 – Kraftwerk / Iggy Pop / Johnny Mar / Chromatics / The Orb / Anna Calvi / Kim Gordon / Grandmaster Flash / Jehnny Beth / John Maus / additional tba

Might 30 – The Kooks / The Wombats / Tom Walker / Jake Bugg / Gang of Youths / Gabrielle Aplin / The Lathums / Bloxx / Lauren Hibberd / far more tba