[how-to-get-tickets-for-the-pillowman-starring-aaron-taylor-johnson-at-duke-of-york’s-theatre]

Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-successful enjoy The Pillowman will make its West Conclusion debut.

The show will head to Duke of York’s Theatre from July 24 right until Oct 17. This is next its run at the Nationwide Theatre.

It will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton, while Matthew Dunster will immediate.

The synopsis reads: “In a totalitarian state a Writer is questioned by the authorities about a spate of murders that bear similarities to his shorter stories. Is this everyday living imitating artwork or anything a lot more sinister?

“This black comedy extensively regarded as a single of the best plays of the earlier 25 decades, examines the position of the artist in culture and asks what price we fork out for flexibility of expression.”

Taylor-Johnson is most effective regarded for his roles in Kick Ass, Nowhere Boy and Nocturnal Animals for which he been given a BAFTA nand Golden World nomination.

McDonagh lately obtained Most effective Film and Most effective Primary Screenplay nominations at the Oscars for his film Three Billboards Outside the house Ebbing, Missouri.

You can uncover out how to get tickets to The Pillowman below.

How to get tickets

They are obtainable from ATGTickets here.

Tickets are priced from £15.