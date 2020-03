Join Sesame Road friends at Pennsylvania’s Sesame Area during the park’s 40th birthday celebration. The topic and drinking water park delivers pleasurable and journey with Huge Chook, Cookie Monster and the gang of very well-known figures. Shows“Elmo the Musical Live!” employs creativeness, math, music and detective techniques as kids assist Elmo and Cookie Monster discover Cookie’s preferred sugary treat that has absent missing. All through “Our Avenue is Sesame […]