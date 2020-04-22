How to give a Michelin touch to an Irish classic

Just like I do in my restaurants, when I cook at home, I like to gather local ingredients and Japanese flavors and techniques.

I call it cork chowder because I got my ingredients from the region. In these difficult times that we are all going through, I think it is important to support local producers as much as possible.

You can of course find all the ingredients in a grocery store or online, but I prefer to get them locally.

Takashi Miyazaki is chef owner at Miyazaki and Ichigo Ichie, both in Cork

Cork chowder

For four persons

Ingredients

For the dashi:

1 liter of water

15 g kombu (in Asian stores, online or in supermarkets)

15g katsobushi (bonito flakes)

For chowder:

4 Castletownbere scallops (or 24 clams, or fresh cod)

4 dry striated rashers

2 medium new potatoes

1 onion

1 medium carrot

20g butter

2 tablespoons plain flour

600 ml whole milk

600 ml dashi (made from the above ingredients)

10g dried nori

To season: sea salt and soy sauce

Method

1. Make the dashi first. Soak the kombu in a liter of water overnight.

2. Heat the kombu and water and bring to a boil. Take out the kombu just before it starts to boil. Continue to boil for a few minutes and skim off the impurities that rise to the surface.

3. Remove the pan from the heat and add the bonito flakes. Leave them in the dashi for three minutes, then drain them. You now have katsuo dashi.

4. To make the chowder: Cut the scallops in three layers and sprinkle with salt over them. Let sit for 30 minutes, then use paper towels to dry them and remove the moisture from the salted scallops.

5. Dice the potato, onion and carrot. Place the vegetables in a saucepan and fry them gently with the butter.

6. When the vegetables are cooked, add the flour, stir and continue to fry on low heat for five minutes.

7. Pour the dashi in the pan with the vegetables and heat it. When hot, put the ribbed rashers in the broth. Continue to simmer the dashi for five minutes, then remove the rashers.

8. Add the milk to the vegetable and dashi jar and season with salt and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat immediately. Make sure not to continue boiling as the milk may separate.

9. Place a steak washer, scallops and vegetables in each bowl. Pour the dashi chowder in the bowls and garnish with nori seaweed.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from member chefs of Euro-toques Ireland who came together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy and tasty things they love to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome