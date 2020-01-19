How to hunt the world’s most dangerous arms dealers

For the past 30 years, Kathi Lynn Austin has been at the forefront of the illegal arms trade, allying with those who run it and gathering evidence to thwart her company. Her work was instrumental in keeping Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death,” behind bars. She gave an important testimony against Rwandan Génocidaire. It played a key role in combating the destruction of the world’s largest rhino population in Kruger National Park in South Africa. In a recent episode of the Maclean podcast “The Power of One”, a series about people who have changed the world, Austin talked to Sarmishta Subramanian about what brought them in that direction and what is holding them back.

Q: When did the illegal arms trade become your focus? Was there a moment when you realized that I should do this?

ON: I left college for an internship at a think tank called the National Security Archives in Washington, DC that pioneered the Freedom of Information Act and was trying to get released government documents that showed hidden US actions abroad behind the scenes. You got me involved in the Iran-Contra affair. Well, the Iran-Contra affair was about illegal arms shipments involving various U.S. units. I looked at all these documents and saw exactly how illegal weapons operations went, what mechanisms there were, what logistics there were and who did it. I could see very clearly that the majority of them were serious human rights violations. And because I had studied African history and was involved in the anti-apartheid movement at college, I wanted to go to Africa and basically discover Africa’s Iran-contra affair.

Q: When you were in Rwanda after the 1994 genocide, you managed to track down Colonel Théoneste Bagosora, who was later convicted of causing the massacre of 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus. Can you describe this encounter to me?

ON: It still lives with me; It is very much embedded in my soul. He had gold necklaces around his neck and aftershave lotion that I still remember as something a lot. He confessed to me that he would make sure that as soon as he acquired more weapons, his troops hiding in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, DR Congo, would decline and slaughter as many Tutsis as possible.

Q: How did you get to sit with him?

ON: I had settled in the border area of ​​Zaire, just across from Rwanda, where all the genocidaires had fled. I was kind of a lonely person on the floor in my everyday skirts and bare legs and I went to the bars and hung out with all these shameful characters. I was very friends with them and heard where and how they brought weapons. I think the boldness and boldness with which I was there and the fact that I was a woman and they didn’t think I was a threat was one of the ways that I could somehow seduce her and enter her company ,

Question: In 2004, you were part of a UN team that carried out a series of surprise inspections at an airfield in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Can you take me back to that day What was your mission

ON: Exactly 10 years ago, I discovered illegal networks that were operated in the same location. We named and ashamed, but we couldn’t bring anyone to justice. And here, with a war in the Congo, it was the same ten years later. I had the opportunity to pursue these players, and Viktor Bout was among them.

We woke up at dawn; The mission should be activated at 6 a.m. I expected UN peacekeepers to be at the airfield and they weren’t there. So I went to the civil aviation authorities and told them I would do this quick inspection and they should be behind it and on the right side of the story. When we started interacting with the pilots and air cargo crews, the peacekeepers appeared and helped us. At the end of the day we had inspected three airfields, 32 planes. The documents we received will later help identify Viktor Bout’s networks and freeze his assets. The only time I heard that Bout was upset was at his trial when he said in a record (made during a stitch operation) that his quick check-up had frozen his money. And that really made him angry. It was a moment when I felt we had won. All efforts and risks and dangers have really paid off.

Kathi Lynn Austin (seated middle) while interviewing a rebel leader in Congo (courtesy of Kathi Lynn Austin)

Q: You have had some tense moments over the years. They sneaked into Syria to look for evidence of arms trafficking. They were caught in a crossfire. You have survived several plane crashes.

ON: Yes, the plane crash in the Congo stands out. I had managed to convince a pilot to take me on an arms race. We wanted to deliver to Kinshasa. I was sitting in the front with the pilot, the engineer and the copilot, and there were 30 freeloaders who went with us. We took off and the load master came very quickly into the cockpit and closed the door behind him. And when he came in, it was clear that we had picked up chlorine gas and no illegal weapons. And the gas was in jars with bad lids and had been released. We had to crash land. There were only three oxygen masks that five of us had to share. As soon as we crashed, we all hurried off the plane to the beach. And we found that everyone in the back of the plane had died.

We were stranded in this remote place, we had just weathered this terrible event, and the pilots were beginning to tell me about their exploits, which are weapons everywhere. It was this incredible gift of sources and information that I would never have had access to if we had not survived something that meant life and death.

Q: Tell me about the rhino poaching crisis. When did this land on your radar for the first time?

ON: I had worked with conservation groups in the early 1990s to see how often weapons were exchanged for ivory or rhinoceros horn. Now they were worried about a resurgence of wildlife crime and targeting elephants and rhinos. In 2014 I traveled to the Kruger National Park, where 80 percent of the world’s rhinos live. When I got to the ground, I found that nobody was chasing the weapons that were used by the poaching community. It kind of scared me because many of the people involved in anti-poaching operations came from private security firms or were in the African armed forces, and the first thing they should know is to look at the enemy’s weapons. So I started collecting data on the weapons used in poaching and found that only one type of weapon was used and the serial numbers of the weapons were very close. I was able to document who all the weapons brokers were, from the manufacturer in the Czech Republic and its American subsidiary to the scene of the crime. I realized that our so-called allies, those who were supposed to fight the poachers, were actually involved. Based on my evidence, they had deliberately decided not to look at the guns because they received a lot of money from the conservation world and from foreign governments, and they didn’t want this money cow to dry up.

In this case, I was even able to get the manufacturer to stop producing the main weapon, a high-profile hunting rifle called Safari Classic, probably the most productive hunting weapon out there. It is the first time in 30 years that I track down illegal weapon networks and stop producing a specific weapon.

Kathi Lynn Austin (right) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (courtesy of Kathi Lynn Austin)

Q: You talked about the benefit of being a woman who was given to you. I wonder if it isn’t particularly scary to do this job as a woman. In some very dangerous parts of the world you are at the forefront. Have you ever had moments when you thought what am I doing?

ON: Yeah, I mean, just being in war zones is scary enough, isn’t it? My mother says I put all my gray hair on her head. But it’s like mafias or even drug networks – if you step in at their level with their early consent, you will somehow develop such a working relationship, code of honor, or respect. I think because I am a woman, I have special exceptions. I’m not just intervening in these illegal networks. I’m really working towards them. And at the end of my research, I usually find that I was able to turn people around in these communities. Yes, there is a certain level of fear. There is some risk. But I think it has become my world. And sometimes I feel very wild in the normal, conventional world. I have never been married and have no children. This is not only my job, but also my passion. It is my obligation. I’m kind of lost in it. But I feel like I know it. I know how it works. I don’t take a risk that I would regret. I try to work within certain limits, within ethical limits. And I always have the feeling that the good is on my side.

This interview was edited for the sake of clarity.

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Maclean magazine, titled “Clearing the (very) bad guys out of the way”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

