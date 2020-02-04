How to improve your Alexa skills

There are different levels of complexity in creating an Alexa skill or Google Action. Fill out a table, click a few buttons and you have your first voice app. In the end, however, you have the “standard” skill experience. There are thousands of Google Action Quizzes that anyone can create with a spreadsheet, all of which are very similar.

How can you upgrade your Alexa Skill or Google Action to make it stand out? Below are some of the techniques and features we use when building voice apps.

Use voice-over artists instead of the synthesized voices

For voice apps with a lot of content or dynamic elements, it can be useful to only use voices synthesized by Alexa or Google. However, the standard voice of Alexa and Google can sometimes lack the character. To counteract this, you can use SSML (Speech Synthesis Markup Language), use Alexa’s new emotions and speaking styles to give character to the answers, or watch Alexa Polly, with which you can, for example, transform text into lifelike language, vary gender and tone ,

Synthesized using Alexa / Google using a voice-over artist mix

In certain scenarios, e.g. For example, for a game, consider a mix of dubbing and synthesized voices. Use your voice-over artist for all static content and then pass it on to Alexa for dynamic elements so that the delivery can act as part of the story in the app.

100% use of a voice-over artist

If your content is static and you don’t want to repeat anything the user says, use a speaker. Build your skills with text for testing first, before spending the budget and effort in the recording studio.

screen devices

There are three main reasons to create graphics that complement your Alexa skills.

There are millions of Alexa devices that use a TV screen, e.g. B. the Fire Stick, the Fire TV Cube and the new TVs in which Alexa is installed The Alexa Show and Google Home Hub devices have a screen Google Assistant is available on all Android phones from version 5.0

For Alexa, use APL (Alexa Presentation Language) to enable the interaction of images and videos for your language skills. This area of ​​the industry is developing rapidly. Alexa Web API for Games improves the game by allowing users to create visually engaging content based on traditional web technologies. Google is also moving in this direction with its Interactive Canvas setup.

The negative of screen devices is that your project takes more time to design, develop and test.

If you already have knowledge, you can use your analyzes to track which device types have screens. In the meantime, use some of Google’s template APLs and backgrounds to provide some customization elements.

Use data to customize the experience

There are several data points on the customer’s device with which you can make your conversations dynamic and personalized.

Username: You can then speak to your user “Hello, John”, “Well done John, you answered.”

Email: If necessary, you can send the user an email.

Address / location: Use the location to change the sound, colloquial or data, e.g. “Your next store is …”

Use the location to change the sound, colloquial or data, e.g. “Your next store is …” Distance and temperature:do your users prefer Fahrenheit or Celsius? Change your content according to your preferences.

Check the documentation to see what permissions are required to ask the user. Make sure it’s a one-time question so you can remember the settings for the next time the user visits.

Combine the user’s time and history to vary the copy

In the same way that you would say good morning, good evening, and good night to people in everyday conversations, your voice app should follow this custom. You should then combine this with the history of the user – if you open the app for the first time, you are a frequent user or an expired user.

For example, if you combine these two things with just eight variations, you’ll get twelve variations on how your voice app opens (see below).

New

regular

Daily user

extinct

morning

Good morning, welcome to the quiz

Tomorrow, let’s go, here’s the first question

Tomorrow, nice to see you again

Good morning, good to see you again. It’s been a while. Here is a reminder of the rules

afternoon

Hello, welcome to the quiz

Afternoon, let’s go, here’s the first question

Afternoon, nice to see you again

Afternoon, welcome back, do you need a reminder of the rules?

Eve

Good evening, welcome to the quiz

Evening, let’s go, here’s the first question

It’s nice that you are back

Good evening, do you need a reminder of the rules?

All of the above can be done using code. There is no need to ask questions to the user. For example, ask them if it’s morning, afternoon, or evening. Another extension is possible over weekdays, whereby important days such as public holidays, Valentine’s Day, Christmas etc. can be used to alternate the conversation.

The elements listed above should be seen as additional features to the core functionality of your voice apps. Such additional elements can become unusable if the basics of your app are not fixed – design, error handling and rigorous testing are essential. Once you’ve installed these elements, however, you can try to improve your skills.

John Campbell, managing director and co-founder of Rabbit & Pork

// Presented in this article

Rabbit and pork

We are Rabbit & Pork – the experts for language experiences.

Find out more