How to keep browsers locked

I’ll be honest: Even though I went through a global epidemic, I still suffer from the weird pressure on first-world problems like my roots and nails condition. While the most important thing at the moment is taking care of our health, keeping certain practices at home can help us feel our best, which in turn allows us to get out of the storm with confidence. Now that we can’t go out into the living room, eyebrows are a big issue for many of us. Wondering how to keep your eyebrows locked? I covered you.

Grow them out

First, if you are alarmed by your eyebrows that fail to achieve their normal maintenance, try to increase your perspective. Instead of panicking about it, hug it and consider that this is the perfect time to raise your eyebrows in the Cara Delbingen style. As with the hair at the top, growing things outside can look pretty weird in the stages in between, so at least no one has to see it.

Failure to touch them is probably the safer option as well. “If you don’t go out and you don’t approach, leave it to a professional and leave it alone,” says makeup artist Laura Geller.

Eyebrow specialist Bata also agrees with this approach and recommends applying castor oil on the eyebrows to make things move forward. “There is no better way to get thicker, fuller eyebrows,” she says.

Treatwell

General maintenance

If you really can’t stand and leave your eyebrows in their natural state, it’s okay to give them a touch of maintenance; Just be careful.

“If it makes you uncomfortable (leave them), take tweezers; however, don’t get too close to the shape your professional is going. Just take those few canals down,” Geller advises.

Shabata also suggests sticking to the tweezers just a few hairs a day, rather than leaving them and then trying to do it all at once. “That way you can easily stick to the form – especially if you have recently done them professionally,” she explains.

Perhaps one of the best tips for detaching eyebrows from home is to use two mirrors to keep things even. “Use a magnifying mirror when popping up, but keep checking the ‘bigger picture’ for a bigger mirror,” she explains.

In the end, if your eyebrows grow too small to your liking, they may just need to cut back a bit. Lift up a pair of scissors for back up and spooly brush, like this little kit by Pincerman to do so. To cut back, “Brush all the hairs – whatever goes beyond your brow shape is what you cut,” says Shatta, “Make sure you use small snipers, one big cut will give you a weird line.”

Hue and other treatments

Here’s something you should leave to the professionals if you can try to hold on. If you have not yet tinted or minced your eyebrows, it is risky to try right now, given that if things go wrong, you cannot fix them by an expert. Vanita Private MBE, CEO and Founder of Blink Brow Bar told The Independent that she does not recommend trying a shade at home, mainly because you have to have an allergy test before you do it. It happens to your eyebrow specialist.

However, if you really want to embrace it, or have done it before, make sure you follow the instructions on your product packet, and watch the YouTube guide to follow it step by step. Oh, and make sure you do a patch test 24 hours before using, even if you’ve done a test before.

Zoom preparation

When it’s all said and done, we can be as aware of our eyebrows as we want, but no one really sees them except us! Outside of our daily exercise outdoors, we will remain firm in our home, and when we leave, our eyebrows will be the least concern in the current climate.

However, as someone who is currently doing a bit of a freak about growing my hair roots (seriously, that is alarming), I understand how it can still be a bit rubbish not to feel my best. So, if you find yourself dealing face-to-face with others, for example, reading a zoom-in for work, or a home pub quiz, there are quick and instant ways to get your eyebrows back to their former glory (or at least, fake it until you can reach … the experts Forehead).

From pizzas to gels, pencils to pens, there are some amazing brows to fill and color. Here are some of my old favorites, or have really caught my eye recently and I can’t wait to try: