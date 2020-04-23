Spring is spring and summer seems to be rising quickly. As they say in Ireland, the sun splits the stones. Still, frustratingly, though you might want to grab the lead of your plant and yell “Let’s split up!” – Things aren’t that simple right now, what about the COVID-19 lock and all. Given that blue skies and textured temperatures are expected in the coming weeks, here’s how to keep your pet cool as it roams indoors.

According to the Met Office, the UK forecast for the coming weekend (April 25-26) should be “hot and sunny for the most part”. This news usually will not cause much excitement and will be the catalyst for endless social involvement, barbecues and of course crisp external currencies. Since the above is not currently an option for most people (AKA for those with zero space outside), there are a lot of frustrated people out there. But what about the fur wires? Yes your pets not only lack time outside, but are also at risk of overheating at home.

I spoke with pet experts Rebecca Shepegg of Kangan and Camille Ashforat, the senior brand manager at Webbox, to hear their advice on how to keep your pets calm, cool and collected. Read on to find out what they said.

1. Keep them moist

Chen Ji Huang / EyeEm / Getty

Just like us, pets need to keep themselves dehydrated to be healthy. And it’s your responsibility to make sure they have what they need to make sure they have access to a full bowl of clean water at all times, says Sprague.

Ashford points out that the location of the water bowl is essential. It should be in a cool, shady area, she says.

2. Early and late walks

As we all know, the hottest part of the day is the bang in the middle so get yourself out of bed sooner (I’m sure your pet wakes you up anyway) to take a walk or run, or you can choose to get them out sometime in the late afternoon / early evening. Sprague explains that this will prevent them from overheating or burning their paws.

3. Go for a dip

Kwan / Getty Images

How adorable is the jump to refreshing cool water on a hot day? For those who are lucky enough to have outdoor space, it may be an ideal time to invest in a rowing pool, which will offer a great way to help you keep your pet nice and cool, according to Ashford. “Fill the pool with cold and water and keep it in the shade,” she advises. Sprague adds that “a garden sprinkler can be a good investment for very hot days.”

4. Edit frozen

“Frozen indulgence will help keep your furry friend nice and cool,” Ashford says. It can be as easy as freezing a little soup in ice cube trays or just putting some of their usual treats in the freezer. simple.

5. Create some shady spots

Patrick Jensen / 500 pixels / getty

It is very important to make sure there is a shaded place for your pet to relax. This may mean putting a parasol outside or simply painting the curtains in the room they want to hang out.

Apply the sunscreen

There are certain points that need further attention on more turbulent days. According to Ashforth, “In sensitive areas, such as the nose, your pet may be tanned.” She suggests buying pet-friendly sunscreen to help avoid it.

Signs of overheating be careful

As long as you take the necessary precautions, your pet should remain very calm, however, there are signs to watch out for which may cause your pet to overheat. Sprague says you have to keep an eye on the following:

Glazed, glazed eyes

Excessive dribbling

Vomiting

Lack of coordination

Collapses

She recommends that if any of the above happens to you:

Move your pet to a cool place or, preferably, somewhere with a draft.

Encourage them to drink small but frequent amounts of cool water (not frozen water).

Wet their coat in cool water (again, not frozen water).

If your pet has collapsed, call your veterinarian immediately.

With all that in mind, you will need to stay safe in the sun over the weekend and throughout the summer.