How to make your anniversary special if you can’t leave home

Chances are your day will look a little different this year, given that we’re in the midst of an epidemic and spent the last few weeks adjusting to staying home with your spouse 24/7. But just because you can’t go out to your favorite restaurant or spend the same romantic weekend you were hoping for, social exclusion doesn’t have to ruin your special day. There are ways to make your anniversary special at home.

Jaime Bronstein, a relationship therapist and expert, tells Bustle, “Being unable to go out to celebrate a jubilee or a special event because the virus can feel frustrating, but you don’t have to put off your celebration.” “Celebrating no matter what the circumstances is the best way to go.”

Even if you’re stuck and celebrating at home, it’s still something you’ll have to do together. Francesca Dissalvo-Fulmer, wedding planner and founder of pure bride Luxe, tells Bustle, “Every wedding day tells you something different because it is based on where you are in your life right now.” “It’s just another one to add.”

Here are relationship experts considering how to make your anniversary at home one to remember.

Change your routine

Shutterstock

One thing you can do to make your anniversary special is to find a simple way to change your routine for that day. “If you and your partner work from home in the same room all day, try working in separate rooms for the dinner celebration,” says Danielle Hughes, LCMHC, a relationship therapist, who tells Bustle. Not only does it change your routine, it also gives you a chance to put together your surprise partner if you haven’t had the time to do so already.

Dress up and make a nice dinner

If you ate dinner in your PJs on the couch every night, do something different on your anniversary by dressing up and setting up a nice dinner. “Connect yourself like you’re going out,” Bronstein says. “Cook a delicious dinner and light some candles. You can even have fun and pretend to be in the restaurant by preparing menus.” Whenever possible, you can even order food from your favorite restaurant and put in a sumptuous dish.

Make your space

A landscape change can put you in a more festive mood, especially when you stay home for the past few weeks. As Julianan O’Connor, a relationship coach and writer, tells The Hustle, “Bonding occurs during extreme creative and laughter attacks, and making your space is just one of several ways you can make your home feel like a different place.” For example, O’Connor suggests hanging sheets from your ceiling and creating a large cozy fort in the middle of your living room. You can put in a bunch of pillows and hang wire bulbs to set the mood. It’s a fun way to go camping in the safety of your home.

Play a game that allows you to reflect on your relationship

Anniversaries are a way to celebrate where you and your spouse came from – and make a play out of it. Bronstein suggests creating a cache for your spouse and putting clues all over the house. You can ask silly questions like “What was the name of our favorite taxi driver during our trip to the Bahamas?” Or “What do you call my imaginary unicorn as a kid?”

Determine the intention to connect significantly with your spouse

Whether you’re getting dressed for dinner or spending the night watching your favorite movie, it’s important to be intentionally present. Danielle Hughes, LCMHC, a relationship therapist, tells Bustle. “You are more likely to engage deeply and have an experience that feels fresh and meaningful.”

Experts

Jaime Bronstein, therapist and relationship specialist

Francesca Dissalvo-Fulmer, wedding planner and founder of Pure Bride Lux

Danielle Hughes, LCMHC, therapist specializing in relationships

Juliana O’Connor, relationship coach and writer