How to make your own Coronavirus DIY mask using almost nothing

With the CDC now advising Americans that it’s a good idea for everyone to wear masks when out of the public eye and a lack of a mask available for sale, the Internet has been strengthened with lots of tips and tricks on how to make your own at home. .

Some a little weirder than others.

The idea of ​​making your own mask has been appearing on YouTube and social media since January. Americans are urged not to go out and buy all the N95 masks, which are incomplete and critical for medical staff in the first place. And even with disposable cuffs that sell faster than toilet paper (!), It makes sense for people to improvise.

when Soledad O’Brien tweeted on Friday “Sooo where do we get a mask from if we don’t have it? What works too? Any ideas?” got a series of answers to these lines. Some were … quite unusual.

Unexpected advice for a mask, with step-by-step instructions. Also suitable for winter sports during the corona season. pic.twitter.com/L0IRtk7G6h

– Andrea Junker (.Strandjunker) April 4, 2020

This made us wonder how much learning there is to create a personal mask. Not to mention how weird these lessons could be.

So if you are looking to make your own mask, make your own style to help the country take steps to control the spread of the Covid-19 corona, there are many options and we have only a few right here.

Actor Colin Hanks put on an Instagram tutorial this week, showing how to make a mask out of a band and some rubber bands. no sewing required.

Colin, of course, is his son Tom Hanks, who together with his wife Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago and went through a quarantine period. They have since been released from the hospital and continue to “continue to be protected and socially excluded.”

There are also many popular lessons on Twitter. And it’s from all over the world.

I do not sew # coronavirus mask! pic.twitter.com/AuJzRYElPY

– REALWaitWhat? (@ TheRealWhatWait) April 4, 2020

@ Ma3Route @ KenyanTraffic The Kagundo traffic flow is busy, meanwhile, this is how to make a mask from locally available materials – Save 💰 and keep the Corona A Bay virus .. @ GhettoRadio895 @RadioJate amSya usetyaKoyaKoKyaHenya @MOH. com / ZcDKYicgXL

– Jacob Abere Matlala (@JacobAbere) April 4, 2020

Some, as we have said, are a little more complicated than others.

I did a Jockstrap mask lesson because I’m ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/JiYhV3K8uh

– Emerson Collins (ctActuallyEmerson) April 3, 2020

There are also plenty of explanations from the media and government agencies on how to use a mask, how to make one, how to make one, or why wear one.

The CDC recommends that Americans consider wearing face masks in public places, President Trump said on Friday, although he added that he chooses not to do so.

Hong Kong University’s Seto Wing Hong demonstrates the right way to wear a #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/O7496BDwmc face mask

– QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 3, 2020

No mask against mask.

Always wear a mask if you are not using a piece of cloth against the # CoronavirusPandemic explosion. # Coronavirus # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enlWOuiKK7

– ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) April 4, 2020

This video from the Japanese Research Laboratory #CoronaVirus # Masks4All because he has to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/1s4IHqFkI8

– Vish (@ Vish83037515) April 4, 2020

How to install and deactivate the N95 mask without touching it.

This is a new approach to the proper and easy-to-use way of using the mask, longer lasting and cleaner. # Coronavirus # COVID19 # N95masks #facemasks #Creative #TakeYourselfHome #StayHome pic.twitter.com/5TFBkNcSfD

– SurgMedia (urgsurgmedia) April 2, 2020

Here’s how to make your own mask using the materials you have at home ⤵️

They need MATERIALS:

• Fabrics (100% cotton is more effective)

• Fabric Writers

• Pair of scissors

• Sewing machine or needle + thread pic.twitter.com/38t388oI0o

– PA Ministry of Health (@ PAHealthDept) April 3, 2020

CNN also has a seminar on images.

A popular YouTube video that has been out for weeks explains how to make a bra mask, which seems to be a popular method. YouTuber describes it as an N95 mask, but of course it has not been rated or rated by anyone who will be defined as one. Still, it’s a good tutorial.

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy59oQArwXI (/ integration)

With a quick search on social media, you will find sufficient other examples of alternatives based on cotton for your corona needs.

I would also be a victim if I did not give you this little tip from my own genius bride. If you make a mask from an old pillowcase or otherwise lose or fold cloth, this is a great help:

So, the “tin binding” on top of a coffee bag (the bendy thingy). My genius wife took it out of a Starbucks bag and used it on the top of her nose from a homemade face mask. He works in a grocery store to take extra precautions. But how genius is that?

– Caleb Howe (aleCalebHowe) April 4, 2020

Still, if you’re all thumbs up or just don’t like DIY, there are several individual vendors out there who are getting creative out there, as the US reports today.

The bottom line is, you can find all the ways to make your own mask. And if you’re not up for it, search around and you’ll find people doing and selling their own.

But get one. And you wear it. Because every day people demand even more restrictive measures to slow down the pandemic and others demand the lifting of restrictions to prevent economic disaster. But all that is being done will do nothing if we are not willing to take action on our own.

So, if you are good to everyone who is returning to work, and even at risk of losing more lives, you should at least be willing to endure wearing a mask for a while. And if you’re in favor of the most serious locks, then you should also be in favor of masks for people who should definitely go out.

In other words, you have no reason to object and no reason not to participate. Unless, of course, you’re a bird.

Do you have a tip we need to know? (email protected)