How to make your own face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – News – The Palm Beach Post

The CDC recommends covering your mouth to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus. Here is a pattern and instructions for making a face mask.

It’s hard to keep a distance in a grocery store or pharmacy, so the CDC says we need to use a homemade mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus – especially in areas where the community is high in the spread.

Officials don’t want healthy people to wear medical masks for fear of buying them all (like toilet paper) and not leaving them to health care workers.

We have the answer: Make your own.

The masks do not have to be professional to help fight COVID-19. Recent studies suggest that the virus can spread between people nearby by coughing, sneezing, or even talking.

It is important to note that covering your face with a cloth will not protect you. But it can help you spread the virus if you’re like some people who have no symptoms and don’t know they have the virus.

Sewing your own mask is easy, says Jeannette Childers, 77, who lives in Mesa, Arizona. She is a group of volunteers sewing masks around the country. So far, he has reached the age of 65.

Materials you need from fabric to make a face mask

How to Download a Face Mask Template |

Click here to get the adult mask pattern as a PDF file

Note: Make sure your printer is set to print in the “correct size”.

1. Cut the material and interface 12 x 9 inches:

2. Iron connection to the material (adhesive side of the material at the back):

3. Once ironed, fold the fabric in half so that the joints are outside:

4. Cut two flexible pieces – each 7 inches long:

5. Attach and sew 1/4 inch from the edge, leaving a 2-inch gap in the center:

6. Place the elastic band at each corner on the inside of the material and secure the needle in place, ensuring that the elastic is not twisted. Pinch also in the middle:

7. Use the diagram to mark the locations of the pleated lines and add the pins:

8. Sew the entire perimeter of the mask, it will hold the pleats in place and close the 2-inch gap:

Once you’re in it, make an extra donate to them. The recommended fabric coatings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are critical supplies that must still be reserved for healthcare workers.

But homemade masks can help in public environments where social distance is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, or medical centers.

Arizona Mesa nurse Angelica Jaramillo Harding picks up donated masks from the Joann Fabric and Craft Store every Friday for distribution at hospitals, health centers and clinics. Last week, he gave 350 of them.

Since March 23, Joann’s stores nationwide have been delivering masks for free if you donate finished products. Since then, they have donated more than 16 million. “The community has definitely touched us,” Harding said. “It helps us not to be alone here.”