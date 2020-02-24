How to observe memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant – live stream from Staples Middle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The memorial support for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Middle at 10 a.m.

ABC7 will begin coverage of the celebration of existence at 9 a.m. You can view the broadcast on ABC7, streaming online on ABC7.com/dwell and the ABC7 Los Angeles application.

The memorial will not be revealed on Tv screens at L.A. Are living or close to Staples Heart, so officials are asking that admirers do not congregate exterior the company.

