How to organize a virtual Easter celebration during the lockout

With reports that the culmination of the COVID-19 crisis could occur this Easter weekend, hosting an online meeting is the best and surest way to celebrate this year’s celebrations with family and friends outside your home. But as technology has become seamless, it’s a pretty daunting task to get your whole group to one video conference call. Here is a guide on how to have a virtual Easter meet during the lockout.

Choose the right platform

Whether you are planning to spend Easter with a couple or your entire extended family, choosing the right platform is an essential first step. Here are six apps that support group video calls that are perfect for the virtual Easter celebration.

But remember, every platform has a cap on the amount of people you can host, so make sure you have a number of virtual workers before deciding collectively on the app you choose.

Skype

Up to 50 people can join the conversation at once on Skype, which means you don’t have to empty your guest list. Skype also offers some attractive features like full screen video. You can download this app on your phone, computer, tablet and Xbox, and you can connect it to your Alexa as well.

close up

You’ve probably known this platform for the past few weeks to work, so why not use it for the family as well? While it can be used for up to 100 people for free, you are limited to a 40-minute conversation with three or more guests. So if you are planning a bigger meeting, you might want to invest in the Pro program for 11.99 pounds a month.

RgStudio / Getty

FaceTime

If your fam already has a group conversation in the iOS messaging app, then it’s easy to start a group FaceTime call. You will need iOS 12.1.4 or higher to support the video calling platform and it can host up to 32 people.

Google Hangouts

Like FaceTime, if you already have a group conversation on Google Hangouts, you can start a group video call for up to 10 people.

WhatsApp

The same goes for WhatsApp – if you already have a group with your invitees, it’s really easy to have a conversation with everyone. The catch? WhatsApp calls are limited to four people. So it’s only good for people who are planning a smaller gathering.

Agree time with everyone before

Cool as it is to call family and friends whenever you want, don’t forget that people may be planning other plans, so make sure you agree to a time slot in advance. And if you are guests on the other side of the world, you have to take time zones into account. So make sure you are all on the same page when it comes to planning your date.

Decide what to do

Moving a group Hangout to an online platform can be difficult, but some virtual activities are much easier than others.

Beverage. You’ve probably been invited to a few happy virtual hours and “pub quiz” for now. So you know that drinking drinks in a group through a video call is pretty easy. If you can’t be bothered by the pressure of cooking, why not spend an hour or two for drinks with a virtual group? All you need to bring is your tip of choice. Meal. If traditional Sunday roasting or a big meal is what’s next, you can try to prepare and eat it almost with guests – but this will require careful planning. To sit together while the food is still hot, you will need to think ahead about what meal you make and when everything should go into the oven in relation to what others are preparing. Start a group chat and arrange the scheduling a few days in advance. But even if it turns out to be a total disaster, it will be a laugh. Easter egg hunting. If you have younger children or siblings and cousins, you can get them involved and have an Easter egg hunt online. There are several different options for this – or you can simply hide eggs around the house and follow the kids with the phone so others can watch them enjoying the hunt. Or, if you want everyone involved, you can ask guests for clues to where the kids should look next. Quiz or karaoke session. If you want to pick things up and really interact, check out our guides on setting up a virtual pub quiz or karaoke evening.

Kwan / Getty Images

Make sure everyone is set up and connected

About two hours before you all get started, make sure the technology is well underway. That means loading your devices, checking your internet connection, and most importantly, making sure everyone knows how to use the platform.

Relax and celebrate

Connections may be disrupted and devices may run out, but try not to let these little embossings ruin your virtual Easter. It is always important to be grateful for the little things, so try to relax and enjoy the time I have spent with friends and family.