Traveling the world is one of life’s greatest joys. If everything goes according to plan, you will have beautiful travel memories forever, but of course things can go wrong from time to time, and if the shit hits the fan abroad, things can get scary pretty quickly.

Do not be afraid, brave traveler, there are ways to avoid most of the problems you face when traveling. You should note the following.

Passport lost / stolen

One of the biggest pains you can experience overseas is losing your passport. Your most important ID card is not only no longer available, the exchange can also cost valuable time and money. This is not ideal at all if you want to have a great time.

The most important thing you can do is to know where your passport is at all times. Some people like to keep it with them when they go out, and others like to keep it locked in their room, but no option is a completely safe solution. If you have it with you, you can take it with you when you are mugged, and there is always a chance that you can take it out of your room, especially if you are staying in a hostel. Choose the option you feel most comfortable with.

You should make multiple copies of your passport and other important documents so that you can keep them in your pocket at different locations and with a trusted family member or friend at home. In all cases, you should also have a copy sent to you by email. Having them will make it easier to replace them or buy a temporary one if needed.

If you lose your passport, you should go to the “Lost or Stolen” section of the official Australian passport website to report the absence as soon as you find the passport has disappeared. You will need your passport number for this. That is why it is so important that the data is stored in a safe place. You will need to jump through some tires, but will receive an emergency passport that will be picked up by the nearest Australian diplomatic mission in the country you are in.

To be overwhelmed with currency fees

Currency-related fees are insanely annoying and are often forgotten when traveling. Regardless of whether it is foreign ATM fees, exchange fees, loading fees or the like. Knowing these fees long before you leave can save a lot of money.

If you use a travel card, make sure you find one with minimal fees. For example, you might want to look at the cost of converting currencies, how much it will cost when you top up a lump sum, and whether you need to withdraw money from an ATM.

Alternatively, you can use your standard credit / debit cards abroad at most banks, provided you notify this before your departure. While most banks will charge you a fee at some point, there are some that offer little or no fees.

For example, the new digital bank Xinja does not charge any international transaction fees if you use your Xinja Debit Mastercard abroad (including use via Apple Pay or Google Pay). This means there are no ATM fees, no currency conversion fees, and no exchange rate surcharges (this is just Mastercard’s standard daily exchange rate) whether you are spending cash or using the card in stores.

Payments in both currencies are also shown in the app, saving you a lot of time with the Google currency converter. You can also top up instantly from another Australian debit card if you are in a hurry to need additional money.

Lost luggage

Lost luggage can be an absolute nightmare, and it can often take days for an airline to find items that were lost during transportation. While there isn’t really a way to stop airlines from making mistakes, you can definitely make your life a little bit less stressful if it does.

First, do not put any important or valuable items in your checked baggage. Travel documents, insurance, debit / credit cards, laptops, phone chargers, medication and the like should be carried on the plane. When packing, ask yourself if you can do without anything for a few days, and if the answer is no, make room in your hand luggage.

It is also helpful to take a change of clothes in your hand luggage if you have the room or at least fresh underwear and socks. If your bag runs out of space, it is a little comfort if you are at least able to change the underwear of your gross aircraft.

You can also check an option for lost luggage in your travel insurance if you feel like you’re a bit unlucky.

To be robbed

Aside from the apparent loss of your property / money, the robbery can be terrible, and if you are hit by an experienced pickpocket, you may not know until hours later.

Investing in a travel belt may seem a little lame, but it gives you the certainty that you can use your passport and travel cards. Damn, belt bags are even back in fashion these days if travel belts are not your favorites. You should also make copies of all important documents and cards for the same reason as your passport – this will make your way easier if something happens.

If you’re backpacking, go for a high quality, impact resistant bag, as some thieves are known for simply cutting the bottom of bags and lifting them up with their contents.

If thieves can take off with your wallet, contact your bank to immediately block or cancel your cards. If you are with Xinja, you can block your card immediately via the app. If it turns out that you just drank too many drinks and stowed them in a stupid place, you can unlock them in the same way.

It is also important not to look like a total tourist when you hike around. Large, eye-catching cameras and a brand new souvenir shirt basically bring a huge dollar sign for crime stories over your head. Be discreet.

If you are really paranoid, you can have a deception portfolio with a little money. If you get mugged, drop the bait and hopefully your legitimate stuff will be fine.

Medical situations

If you get sick overseas, you may have a lot more problems than just the runs. You can also dry your bank account.

In countries like the United States, where healthcare is incredibly expensive, treating accidents or unexpected illnesses can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Prevention is affordable and a matter of course – travel insurance.

In most cases, travel insurance is relatively inexpensive compared to the potential cost of traveling without it. In addition, expensive items can be covered if they are stolen.

The insurance will of course not stop you from developing a serious illness abroad, but a few things can reduce the likelihood. First, make sure you get the vaccinations you need for your destination and know if you can drink tap water or if you need to stick to mineral water in some areas.

Above all, pay attention to what you are doing and where you are. Always wash your hands, be careful when it comes to street food, and don’t do anything stupid while you’re pissed off and on your way to a healthy vacation.

Be safe overseas, folks.

