[how-to-purchase-legal-weed-like-a-professional]

Regardless of whether you are an knowledgeable smoker or you never know the variance in between a bud and a blunt, the legalization of leisure marijuana in Illinois — and the dispensaries that have opened across the state as a result — are new to absolutely everyone. It can be bewildering to navigate all the choices, from fruit chews to balms to butters and the flower by itself.

Mike Malcolm can help: he’s a cannabis guide, creator of the “Weed Journey Food” blog site, and he’s in the jogging for the subsequent spherical of dispensary licenses to provide pot in Illinois.

In this Sunlight-Moments online video, Malcolm answers all your burning queries, like:

Can you use a topical cream if you have to have to choose a drug examination?

How speedy do edibles hit, and how robust are they?

How do you use concentrates, like butters and oils?

Watch to come across out the answers to these queries, and extra.