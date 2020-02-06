How to recover when a toxic relationship leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms

PEDESTRIAN.TV has signed up with Kids Helpline and yourtown for our brand new podcast H R U?

CONTENTS WARNING: This article describes domestic violence.

One of the first things people say online when they learn about a toxic relationship or a hostile situation is a variation of “Why didn’t they leave earlier?”

It’s a tricky reaction from people who are lucky enough to avoid relationships and friendships that make them feel trapped or fearful, and it’s something that’s easy to say from the outside. But for some people who have been in such situations, be it in a relationship, friendship or family situation, it is much more difficult.

And for some, it may be very difficult in the future to question the long-term effects of these toxic relationships, especially if they are in their early years (maybe it was parents or first partners).

To learn more about the pressures and realities of life after a toxic relationship, we went to our Kids Helpline podcast H R U? As a moderator Marty Smiley spoke to comedian Concetta Caristo about their upbringing and personal experience.

Concetta is definitely one of those who are not afraid to deal with such issues, but that hasn’t always been the case. She grew up with a father who was violent towards her and the rest of her family, and it is something she had to take time to find her way around.

And not only the fact that it happened, but also what happens afterwards is discussed. During the podcast, she talks about how she and her family escaped the situation and were finally out of reach. But after that it wasn’t all peach.

“After that happened, I honestly thought in my head …” My life should be good now, “she said. Because it’s obvious that you are out of the situation to take damage, right? Wrong.

It was only later, when she got into a romantic relationship, that she realized what influence this kind of upbringing had on her approach to different situations.

“I had a friend who was one of the loving, kindest, most open, most beautiful souls that opened me up,” she said. “We would get involved in these patterns. Patterns in which I reacted really big to a lot of small things and it became very exhausting. “

“I remember he said to me,” I love you and I’m interested in you, but maybe you need to talk to someone about the feelings you have. “

After all, dealing with these emotions is not something that you may automatically think of – ESPECIALLY if the relationship you are in does not make you feel toxic. But it is so important to address them so that you don’t become toxic yourself.

It’s situations like Concetta’s that really make it clear how difficult it can be to find your way around toxicity and recovery, because when she first talked about the relationship, I was prepared for an echo was the same type of toxicity as she had faced as a child.

Hearing that it was a healthy, open, romantic relationship challenged the assumption and made me realize that it’s not always about other people’s toxicity – it’s the toxic effect it has on your being.

“Toxic relationships are not always linked to violence,” she said. “There may be other ways, other ways, smaller ways … That’s something I have to learn about.”

And as someone who dealt with a toxic romantic relationship, what was the problem? It’s pretty confrontational.

Ultimately, she went to a counselor and spoke to her. Not only on the advice of her partner, but also because she found that the toxic feelings were still inside her and were not addressed.

“(In therapy) My father showed up and I realized that the work is now starting. There is so much I have learned from my upbringing about love and injury and protecting myself. “

And frankly, it has to be a holistic recovery. Escaping the situation always comes first, but the job isn’t over yet. Talking to consultants, being open about your experience and ready to address the feelings they left you with? This is an ongoing gig.

Anyone who hears all of this and still wants to talk about why you didn’t get out of the situation quickly enough? That seems to me to be a prime candidate for garbage.

The podcast episode ends with the kids helpline specialist Josie Discuss how difficult it can be to determine if someone is in a situation they need to get out of.

“We don’t know what to base our expectations on until we have our own experience. It can be really confronting when we see that our expectations don’t meet, or even notice what we saw and what we saw. ”Learning from other relationships is actually not the healthy option or the one that gives us will serve best. “

As a consultant, she relies on people being open to what’s really going on in their relationships.

In addition, she wants people to know that while some callers are in a time of crisis or lack of control, they can always control something, and that is her response to everything that is going on.

The challenge is to find out when this answer is not quite right.

Help is available.

If you need immediate help, please call 000.

If you want to talk to someone about domestic violence, you can reach the Kids Helpline around 1800 55 1800 (for under 25 years) or by phone the 1800 Please call the hotline at 1800 737 732.

