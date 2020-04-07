How to remove shellac and gel nail polish at home

Reader, I turned to Instagram. The current period in which we live is new to most of us – it is certainly unprecedented in my lifetime. I was worried that recommending beautiful beauty products during this period might sound like bad taste, inappropriate, even insensitive. The reader’s response when I asked this question on Instagram was a resounding “Don’t be such an eejit – we need an escape for the love of God.”

The requests took two general paths – the first was for tips and problem-solving products that help those of us who might usually visit a nail, hair or other salon, and who don’t can more. The second was just a general appetite for “beautiful things” because we have enough inconvenience to deal with it.

You will need acetone nail polish remover – nothing else



will do the job

With this in mind, we will start with the practical aspects. If you live with a pair of hands scalloped with a “two week” gel polish that has been around for well over two weeks and the regrowth begins to crush your gears, you can remove it yourself.

You’ll need acetone nail polish remover – nothing else will do. You will also need a good nail file with a rough side, aluminum foil and cotton pads. If you feel fancy, the brighter cotton rounds (4 € for 60 on glossier.com) are in relief and what you could call a “high basic beauty”. I like them for nail work because they don’t leave fibers on your nails and tips. You will also need a wooden cuticle lifter. You may already have all of these things at home, but you can find acetone nail polish remover online very inexpensively.

To prepare and avoid wasting material, I like to cut my cotton circles in four. You will end up with four small triangles the size of a fingernail. You will need one for each nail. Next, tear a long strip of thin paper and divide it into small rectangles – you will need them to be large enough to wrap the cotton and your entire nail so that it can fold over and stay on the finger without you have to hold on there.

Begin the process by taking the rough file and polishing the top shiny layer of your shellac or two-week gel nail polish. Then, generously dip your cotton triangle in an acetone remover, then place it on your nail before wrapping the whole thing with aluminum foil. After five or 10 minutes, it will be soft enough to gently repel the nail, which may require gentle polishing with a nail pad (if you have one).

If root regrowth is pushing you to save and you don’t want to dye your hair at home, opt for a toner or gloss at home to save you time. Josh Wood Shade Shot Gloss (€ 19.99 at boots.ie) will restore the desired tone to a washed-out color, by diverting the fresh blonde and restoring the warm brown. It is the most professional quality home product I have ever used. Roots are a nuisance in themselves and we’ll see what to do about them here next week, but they are easier to bear when the rest of your hair seems “on purpose” rather than “locked”.