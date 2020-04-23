How to report options on shares in the tax return

The principle behind stock option taxation is that if you receive income, you will pay taxes. The fact that this income is considered a capital gain or an ordinary income can affect the tax due in the exercise of stock options.

There are two main types of stock options:

Employer stock options Open market options

Receive an employer stock option

The two main types of stock options you may receive from your employer are:

These employer stock options are often assigned at a discount or a fixed price to purchase company shares. While both types of options are often used as bonuses or employee rewards, they have different tax implications.

The good news is that regardless of what type of option you are given, you usually won’t have to face any tax consequences the moment you receive the option.

Regardless of the number of options on statutory or unforeseen shares, it is generally not necessary to report them when storing taxes until such options are exercised, unless the option is actively traded on an established market or its value. can be readily determined. This exception is rare but sometimes it happens.

Exercise an option

When you exercise an option, you agree to pay the price specified by the stock option, also called the prize, strike or strike price.

For example, if you exercise the option to purchase 100 IBM shares for $ 150 / share, at the time of exercise you will actually change the option to 100 IBM shares and you will no longer have the right to purchase IBM shares. additional to $ 150 / share.

When exercising an equity incentive option (ISO), there are generally no tax consequences, although you will need to use form 6251 to determine if you are required to pay an alternative minimum tax (AMT).

However, when you exercise an option on non-regulated shares (NSO), you are responsible for the ordinary income tax on the difference between the price paid for the security and the current market value.

If you exercise a non-legal option for IBM at $ 150 / share and the current market value is $ 160 / share, you will pay the $ 10 / share difference tax ($ 160 – $ 150 = $ 10).

For example:

100 shares x $ 150 (hammer price) / share = $ 15,000

100 shares x $ 160 (current market value) / share = $ 16,000

$ 16,000 – $ 15,000 = $ 1,000 taxable income

Since you will have to exercise your option through your employer, the employer usually reports the amount of your income on line 1 of your W-2 form as ordinary wages or salaries and the income will be included when you present the tax declaration.

Sale of shares

When you sell shares you have acquired through the exercise of any type of option, you may face additional fees.

Just like if you buy a share in the open market, if you buy a share by exercising an option and then selling it at a higher price, you get a taxable profit.

If the holding period requirement is met, maintaining the stock for 1 year after exercising the option or 2 years after the option grant date, a long-term capital gain will be reported, which is usually taxed at a lower rate.

If the requirement relating to the holding period is not met, the gain is considered short-term and taxable as ordinary income.

You should report a long-term gain in Annex D of Form 1040. A short-term gain will typically appear in box 1 of your W-2 as ordinary income and you should record it as a salary in Form 1040.

Open market options

If you buy or sell a stock option in the open market, the tax rules are similar to the options you receive from an employer. When you purchase an open market option, you are not responsible for communicating information on the tax return.

However, when you sell an option or stock acquired by exercising the option, you must report the profit or loss in Annex D of your Form 1040.

If you have held the stock or option for less than a year, your sale will result in a short-term gain or loss, which will increase or decrease your ordinary income.

Options sold after a holding period of one year or more are considered long-term capital gains or losses.

