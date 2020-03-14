How to respond to the Coronavirus economic emergency

Coronavirus is an economic emergency.

But it doesn’t have to be an economic catastrophe.

It is very likely that you will inculcate us into a recession, if you haven’t already. Signs of economic contraction are clear enough to see: major sporting and cultural events have been canceled, airlines have been reduced in flights and blocked with cancellations, they have closed Apple stores, schools and museums close, film productions stop, the stock market. has had the worst two weeks since the financial crisis, and is likely to have already canceled that trip you planned for spring.

Nothing else needs to happen to get the economy into recession. That is why I say that maybe we are already in one. To some, it may seem extraordinary that the economic impact can be so severe that we have only a few thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus. But the social distance we are trying to limit the toll of the virus to human lives has led to a huge decline in our economic activity. Of all society, suddenly we buy less and work less. Demand and supply are falling.

It has been exciting to see the people of our brilliant Republic rise in a largely spontaneous and voluntary social movement to contain the virus. Companies have voluntarily told their employees to stay home, sports leagues have sacrificed public health benefits, New York owners promise to forgo foreclosures, colleges have taken online instruction, churches steps are being taken to avoid becoming the vector of infection and families have become infected. -Fighting hygiene regimes. All without orders from government authorities. America has always been a rugged nation of people determined to make our lot better.

And one thing that has become clear these past two weeks is this: We still get it.

An avoidable catastrophe

We are at the crossroads right now. It’s time to choose. On the one hand, let the economic emergency turn into an acute crisis. People who lose their job – and this is inevitable, given what has happened – will stop spending all they need, struggling to avoid too little savings, and benefits without pragmatically skinless work to push them to work. work as soon as possible. . This will result in an economy that will result in more layoffs, more companies closing down and even less economic activity. Think of it as the first stage of economic infection.

For just one quick and obvious example: All weddings scheduled for the next two months are being canceled. Couples are leaving one of the biggest days of their lives because of the virus. This has a potentially huge impact on them and our economy as well. Florists, hostels, and event managers are losing their income and work. Travel arrangements, including hotel reservations, dinner reservations, honeymoon plans, are canceled, and this will cost many American workers their job.

Just as the rational response to the virus means that behavior changes are much broader than the infection, the rational responses to the coronavirus economic emergency will be much wider than the front-line cost to the economy. People who still work will throw back their spending to save their bad times, mutual funds will run away from risky assets to secure assets, and new business plans will be put on hold until we recover. Because every dollar spent in the U.S. economy is someone’s income, lower spending means lower income. This path of rational fear threatens to push us into a territory of severe recession. The second phase of the economic infection gets very bad, very quickly. We strive to save ourselves from poverty.

Remember, when Disney closes its productions, the guys with the tear-off cars lose their job and income. When the Broadway theaters close, the guys with hammers and keys building sets are out of work. Contractors lose their jobs because people leave home improvement plans. Waitresses cannot pick up tips from empty diners. Factories get fewer orders for appliances, machinery, cars and workers with reduced hours. Some lose their jobs. College kids get job offers because companies have to recoup their spending when sales decline.

Although not at fault and without much notice, American families are in a crisis. This does not happen to strangers. It will happen to your friends, neighbors, co-workers, and people in your church. It will happen to you if we decide to go the coronavirus catastrophe.

The way we solve it

Fortunately, there is another way. For all the surprise and shock many of us experience with the idea that our economy and society can be derailed by illness, it is as if we were rejected in the pre-modern dark age, coronavirus gives us the benefits of economic policy. we rarely have: we know exactly what the problem is, we can see it happening right in front of us and not due to the excesses that need to be eliminated from the system through liquidations and reorganization of the economy. This is not a one-off bubble, it is not the mortgage bubble, it is not an inflationary spiral that we must restrain.

In other words, we know what’s going on. Even better: we know what to do about it.

You need to put cash in the hands of Americans as quickly as possible.

I propose $ 1,000 of cash for every citizen of the United States. A family of four receives $ 4,000 a month for the duration of the crisis. Older families get more. This revenue boost will allow Americans to save money without dramatically reducing their spending.

This will not stop all job losses but will make them less painful. More important, we will be much less likely to move from the first phase to the second phase. It will become more likely that the economic emergency will be contained with front-line effects.

We could achieve a lot by reducing payroll taxes, but they are becoming less and less effective every day because they only help. One week ago, I told the Trump administration that this would be a crucial and effective measure. But now the cost of social detachment has become even clearer, and I am convinced that this would not be appropriate. You cannot reduce the payroll tax of someone who cuts their payroll. And in any case, the House Democrats we need to pass any emergency measure have rejected the type of payroll tax cut they had fought for when Obama was President.

What we need to do now is start cutting the controls for everyone. We must go deep and wide. The controls are intended for working American families who have a job, workers who lose a job, and stay with their parents, young and old. And, yes, even some of the dead beats they really don’t deserve. But the latter category is pretty damn good, and paying a couple of people who aren’t watching is a small price to pay to stop the economic ruin threatened by coronavirus.

Some would prefer to see the government’s attempt to increase demand in the economy by undertaking large public works projects such as repairing our troubled infrastructure. We don’t have time for that. Nothing is ready. And it would not send the cash where it should be: from American homes across the country.

Others will worry about the precedent set by the government’s huge “fact sheet” program. But the usual objections to these things do not apply here. There is no risk of moral hazard, and people are not rewarded for bad behavior or the socialization of the costs of private benefit risks. This is not the launch of a government spending program or new healthcare system. It’s just a temporary series of cash payments that the private sector can use for free at any time. Instead of big government, American families will decide what to do with cash. If it helps, think of it as a tax refund we have paid over all these years, which has helped turn our government into one of the few institutions in the world that can afford such costs in the event of an economic emergency.

Can we afford it? Financial markets have already given the answer and it is an emphatic yes. Interest rates are incredibly low. The long-term rates are the lowest in the history of our country. At this time we have a lot of “fiscal space”. There is no reason to fear deficit spending now. Just as it makes sense to refinance your mortgage and withdraw some of your equity if the cash is low and the rates low, it makes sense to lend now to support the economy. This is like a refinancing of the American economy.

It is rare for an economic emergency to come with such a clear warning and remedy. We know what needs to be done and we know what needs to be done now. History will again see us as the generation that acted on the coronavirus or the generation that let us down.

I say get in position.