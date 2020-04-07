As more and more countries take out orders at the shelter, T-shirts and sweatpants have become the new “business case”. If you are a trans cerebral angel, a non-binary baby, or just feel better with a flattering chest, binding may still be part of your quarantine, so knowing how to safely tie your chest between virus worries can make you feel better when you stay home .

According to Dr. John Stiver, Dr., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Director of the Trans Health Program at the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center, CVOID-19 causes inflammation and healthy fluids, making the lungs feel stiff.

“COVID-19 attacks the lungs, so a person should exert more effort to expand the chest to inflate the lungs and get in and out of the air,” says Dr. Stiver. “If you plan to use the binder, there is a potential problem for limiting your lungs You don’t mean to breathe the best you can. “

If you do not experience any COVID-19 symptoms, breathing normally and feeling comfortable, Dr. Stiver says it’s okay to continue to bond as you regularly do. But if you can’t breathe actively or have trouble coughing, you may be better off limiting your time You are tying or switching to more proper or loose shirts, as these clothes can flatter your chest look without restricting your breathing.

“When you’re sick you don’t want to strain to breathe, when you’re already struggling to breathe,” says Dr. Stiver. “Maybe it’s time to say, ‘Okay, no one goes out anyway. We’ll skip the binder and go through that. “”

In addition, Dr. Stieber says it’s important to nourish your body and prioritize your comfort. Avoid spending more than eight hours at a time, don’t bend while you sleep and flush your binder regularly (especially if you think you’ve been exposed to the Coronoy virus).

According to Dr. Karl Neff, an endocrinologist and clinical leader in the National Gender Service of Ireland, chest compressions may accelerate existing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Neff shared on Twitter: “If you get hooked and contracted, then your inflammation can deteriorate faster if you continue to bond. “If you are linked and you get COVID-19 symptoms, the safest thing to do is to avoid being overwhelmed while you have symptoms.”

But for a lot of trans people, avoiding a cover can evoke feelings of gender dysphoria. And according to the Binding Project, a 2016 study of 1,800 trans-cerebral adults, a decline in depression and anxiety could be linked. So, if you are unable to wear your binder right now, connect with loved ones or loved ones, reach out to other trans people who make you feel supportive, and consider talking to a mental health professional. And wearing comfortable clothes can help you feel better in your body, even if you just walk from the kitchen to the couch.

Experts:

Dr. John Stiver, Dr., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Director of the Trans Health Program at the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center

Dr. Karl Neff, Endocrinologist and Clinical Leader of Ireland’s National Gender Services

Studies:

Peitzmeier, S., Gardner, I., Weinand, J., Corbet, A., & Acevedo, K. (2016). Health effect of chest ligation in transgender adults: a community-involved, transverse cross-sectional study. Culture, Health and Sexuality, 19 (1), 64-75. doi: 10.1080 / 13691058.2016.1191675