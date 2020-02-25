How to see the Kobe Bryant memorial – Up Information Facts Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered on Monday with a general public memorial service at the Staples Heart. Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were aboard a helicopter that crashed in the hills of Calabasas on January 26. None of the 9 people on board survived the incident.

Extra than 100,000 people today signed up to purchase tickets, which ranged from $ 24.02 to $ 224, but only 20,000 have been obtainable for invest in by a lottery program. The streets and dining establishments close to the stadium will be shut and the Staples Center suggests it will not broadcast the memorial company on its out of doors screens.

How to appear

Day: Monday, February 24

Monday, February 24 Time: The memorial service commences at 10 a.m., but the doorways of the Staples Middle open up at eight a.m. Ticket holders are questioned to be in their seats at nine: 45 a.m.

The monument will be broadcast are living on CBS2 and on the top movie player of CBSNLA.

