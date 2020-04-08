How To See The Super Pink Full Moon In Australia Tonight

Better cancel the plans you didn’t have tonight ‘coz there’s a party in the sky and you’re all invited.

The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 is set to rise above parts of Australia tonight, just after 6pm.

Supermoons occur because the moon’s orbit around the Earth is not quite circular, so when the moon is closest to Earth, it appears larger in the sky.

At around 6pm, parts of Australia will be able to experience a spectacular display in the sky.

The name ‘Pink Moon’ is derived from the fact that in the Northern Hemisphere, spring has sprung and therefore pink wild flowers are in bloom.

So will the moon actually be fully pink, like you see in tumblr backgrounds? Sadly, no.

If the skies are especially clear, the moon *may* have a tinge of pink or red, but it’s likely that the clouds and rain may obscure the moon (just preparing you for disappointment now).

So yeah, it probably won’t be a pretty pink colour, BUT it will most definitely be a gorgeous sight to see.

It should also be noted that checking out the moon for Insta Story content isn’t an essential task, so be sure to head to your windows / yard / balcony to observe the view ONLY.

Now, those who don’t believe in astrology and manifestation should exit the chat now.

For everyone else, I have some crystal-infused tea about tonight’s energy.

“As the second super full moon in a row, its powers will be felt very strongly due to its closer proximity than a regular full moon,” Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, told Refinery29.

So what are these “powers” that the Super Pink Moon radiates? Well, because it coincides with the Libra full moon, the focus is on relationships, which is fitting for the people who are currently in iso with other people.

Whether this be a long-term partner, a new relationship that’s been fast-tracked due to quazza, your bond with your housemates or that with your fam, this is a time for understanding relationships on a deeper level as the Moon casts its light on personal truths.

Wondering if you and your iso buddy can make it as partners? Now’s the time to find out.

Need to tell your housemate to clean his goddamn dishes but you’re scared of causing an argument? Ignore your fear and just do it.

This particular luminary asks us to look at the dichotomy between the Aries Sun and the Libra Moon. The supermoon will ignite a tug of war between the self (Aries) and the other (Libra).

Sure, this might lead to some initial friction, but in the long-run, you’ll find clarity in your relationships and learn to be at peace in iso.

And lastly, as with any full moon (especially a supermoon!), tonight should be spent charging your crystals and manifesting your dreams and desires.

Also note that the moon’s energy will be available for at least a few days after it’s high in the sky, so be sure to harness its power while you can.

Enjoy, witches.

Image:

Getty Images