How to solve the problem of standalone data

As market companies (Lyft and Uber) head into the market, more financial details are being made public and the numbers tell a cautionary tale of what to expect from the forthcoming world of autonomous vehicles (AV). Both companies have voiced hope for investors that eliminating the driver would help their companies achieve profitability. But The Economist found that research showed that the cost per mile of running a stand-alone vehicle-based service is higher than the person driving his own car.

One of the amazing costs that complicate the numbers for AV services can be said to be high. Cloud computing companies like Amazon Web Services are crucial to the success of AV operations. The data that sensors, drivers, radars and cameras must constantly analyze requires massive computing power and storage. Former Intel chief executive Brian Krzanit told reporters last year that eight hours of driving on an AV would produce 30 terabytes (that is, 3,000 gigabytes) of data. And, of course, this is exactly what PMs should do. – drive all day.

The data comes quickly with cameras producing 20 to 40 mbps and radar adding 10 to 100 kbps. Lidar adds another 20 to 100 mbps. GPS systems another 50 kbps. Ultrasound technology could add more. The number of individual inputs will vary from vehicle to vehicle, but as proven in the test, better detection technology is better. In fact, more sensors are critical to creating a secure AV. Current versions of fully autonomous cars have anywhere from 20 to 40 different types of sensors that power data to the cloud or other computer systems.

This is only one car. If you are in a city with 100 cars, your cloud computing account becomes important. By comparison, an estimated 270 million Twitter users generate 100 GB of data per day. a single AV will produce 3,000 times that.

There are more. These data may appear transient so they can be dumped to generate new data. But this may not be possible if you need to use it to learn new things to improve driving. Or data on an AV may need to be stored as a file to protect the vehicle or its supplier from possible legal action in the event of failure or other issues in the field. Every byte of data may not need to be stored, but given the potential negative financial consequences, it’s a good bet that more will be preserved than less. As it began launching its AV cruise ships, GM said it was developing computer systems for storing and processing AV data. It will use the data to analyze the performance of its vehicles and promote the further development of its technology. According to media reports, the two new GM data warehouses cost $ 288 million.

The cost of computing is rarely mentioned in stories about self-driving cars, which are often presented as technological wonders, but with little detail in this back world. One approach to mitigate the rising costs is to try to generate some of this data and generate revenue to offset those costs. This remains to be seen, and will probably only come after a company spends money up front to capture, use and store this data.

