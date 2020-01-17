How to stand out in 2020 (and beyond) in the digital realm

Happy New Year from the SO Marketing Team! We have worked on so many projects that are slated to start this year that it looks like our headspace has been in this decade for some time. So it is extremely exciting to finally be live with new websites and marketing campaigns in the next few months.

We have been established for 15 years and are proud of our efficient and technologically savvy team, which offers our customers new ideas, new ways to develop their business and the constant expansion of their business boundaries. As an agency, we have decided to use only the proven, future-oriented web platforms such as WordPress. On this platform, we will focus on our skills and developments in the course of 2020. This means that you get a software expert with craft and committed knowledge in one area and not just a small amount of knowledge for everyone.

For this reason, we want to be one of the most future-oriented agencies in 2020, offering our customers the best in digital marketing by leveraging and setting trends that come into play.

One of the big areas where technology allows us to create successful marketing and branding campaigns is the ability to hyper-target. This means that campaigns and brands can be perfectly tailored to the selected audience. No matter if you are looking for customers with disposable income, two cars and they are playing a round of golf at the weekend, or if you are looking for a consumer with two children and want to spend weekend spa breaks … you can design your dream customer, target group, and let your marketing bring them to your door.

But not only that, you can be incredibly personalized with your digital marketing in 2020. Consumers respect and respond to personalized, customized messages and can even feel frustrated if the content they see is not tailored for them. In 2020 we will see a huge increase in brands using hyper-personalization in their messages, and in 2021 we will move towards fully personalized websites.

Since social media are still an important part of our daily life, it is becoming increasingly important to deal with them in business. There is no more hiding! If you do business, you should become social. One of the most exciting, engaging, and creative ways to promote your business on social media in 2020 is to work with influencers. Consumers are starting to refer to social media names (large and small) as friends, confidants, and confidants. When they talk about your brand, recommend it and love it, so do its followers. Research is the key here. Examine both local and industry social media accounts to ensure you’re working with influencers that deliver results.

But it’s not just about these social media stars! YOU can be the star of the show in 2020 if you take social media power to the next level. The way to do that is video. Consumers tend to trust and respect the expertise of companies they can relate to, give a name a face and understand it on a deeper level. From smaller instructional videos to larger, high-production advertising films: If your company uses videos, you can increase SEO, engagement and brand awareness online.

All in all, 2020 is about responsiveness.

To increase your business, brand, and market share, you need to ensure that your products, services, and marketing strategies are developed and distributed to meet the changing needs of consumers. You need fast-acting, forward-looking solutions and a reliable, reputable and creative agency to get you there.

We may have been around since 2005, but over the past 15 years, our team has developed, developed, and organically formulated a creative approach to digital marketing that enables us to work with our customers to meet the needs of both customers and their consumers fulfill.

Let’s take this fast-paced world, promote digital growth and bring our brands to the top of the consumer with enthusiasm!

LET US DO THIS.

James Aberley, general manager at So Marketing.

