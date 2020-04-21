How to start a stretching routine if you don’t want to exercise

You don’t so much want to do yoga, and you don’t try to break a sweat in the middle of what feels like your trillion day working from home. But you are a little desperate to just turn around given that the Coronavirus virus pandemic has severely restricted your exercise options. If you don’t want to do a full workout, can I humbly suggest starting a stretch routine instead?

“Anyone, at any level of fitness or age, Can earn traction and can start very easily – no equipment or sweat needed, “says Amy Cho, co-founder of Outer Reach, a New York-based stretching service. Cho tells the crowd that shared mobility is especially important when you’re glued to your couch And a decidedly non-ergonomic home office chair all day. “Your ability to move and live painlessly and without tension will be drastically improved by incorporating stretching practice into your life.”

This kind of movement No need to move forward, but it helps to make it consistent. “As with any purpose, setting a goal is useful, for example, three times a week for 10 minutes a day,” says Dr. Alexis Colvin, Dr. Orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at Mount Sinai Health System.

If you worry about hurting yourself or don’t know where to start, Dr. Colvin says there are some tricks for beginners to keep in mind. Stop if you’re feeling pain – because the sharp reduction in your wrist doesn’t mean moving forward, it means turning off. Yours on both sides as well (don’t ignore your left four after you struggle to the right.) Finally, stock up to make sure you hit major muscle groups in your body, For example shoulders, upper back, hips and calves.

NickyLloyd / E + / Getty Images

“Stretching should be viewed as ‘exercise,’ and like any new exercise, gentle exercise must begin before increasing duration or intensity,” says Jenny Meyer, Yoga guide and personal trainer for the running and cycling program Strava. In other words, if you can’t touch your toes, don’t try to force it. Identify your specific goals – like holding your ankles for 10 seconds – and go from there.

Do you want to counteract the effects of sitting all day? As a personal trainer, I often recommend clients focus first on their chest and thighs (both of which shrink from those hours in cross-country games). If you are not used to stretching, Mayer says start your practice lying on the ground or sitting in a chair. To loosen your waist, lie on your back with both knees bent and your feet on the ground. Have your left ankle cross over your right knee. Experiment with pulling your right knee towards your chest to help stretch your left thigh.

If you do this while sitting, cross your ankle to your knee and lean forward for movement. Hold this pose for a few seconds on each side for about 20 minutes. Try setting an alarm on your phone, or getting up every time you turn off something on your to-do list. Cho says that especially during social distances, such tensions throughout the day will make sitting much more tolerable and turning around less rigid and painful afterwards.

staticnak1983 / E + / Getty Images

To improve your ability to breathe deeply after accessing your computer and phone, slowly roll your chin toward your chest. Gently tilt back to look at the ceiling, then lighten your left ear toward your left shoulder. Do the same on your right. Stand or sit back and extend your arms across a wide hug, opening through your chest by pulling your elbows carefully behind you and facing each other. You can pulse this motion or hold it for a few seconds, again every 20 minutes. Getting into the habit is as simple as these few movements.

Listen to your body to understand what other types of stretches you need most. “By starting a gentle stretch, supported by props (like towels to help stretch your calves), and at a slower pace, you can begin to learn more about how your muscles respond to certain stretches,” Meyer says. YouTube can be your tutorial for stretching your body. If you need changes for injuries or pain, you can also include it in the search (important “stretch after shoulder injury”).

Whether you set your alarm to remind you to take one or two “break time” stretches or put together a 15-minute morning routine, your body will thank you for increasing blood flow to your muscles and stretching the quarantine stiffness. You won’t even have to break a sweat to do it.

Experts:

Amy Choo, co-founder of Outer Reach

Dr. Alexis Colvin, Dr. Clinic, Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon, Mount Sinai Health System

Jenny Meyer, yoga instructor and personal trainer, Straava