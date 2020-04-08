How to stay in touch with the LGBTI community during a blockade

Being LGBTI and being trapped in a place where you can’t express yourself is really scary (Photo: Ella Byworth for Metro.co.uk)

As a person who often had to retreat to safe places in difficult times, I know their true value.

It’s important to have this space – because I’m sure anyone who feels sensitive or misunderstood can testify.

Some of us are in the phases of our lives where we need space so that we can be ourselves – somewhere where we can feel supported and recognized. However, for many transgender people and LGBTI people in general, the Covid-19 blockade has truly disrupted the ability to obtain such support.

Much of LGBTI’s life is focused on social gatherings – support groups, LGBTI centers, clubs or other places where people are looking for a sense of security and being around people who don’t judge them for who they are.

Suddenly taking it, especially if you use it regularly, can be really scary. This is not just for LGBTI people, but for anyone who needs support. People who are offensive may suddenly become even more isolated and imprisoned.

Especially young people may be particularly vulnerable, especially those who seek help in peer groups. They are no longer able to meet friends and may even get stuck in families that do not fully accept them.

Read the latest updates: Live news about coronavirus

Being LGBTI and being trapped in a place where you can’t express yourself is really scary. I know – I grew up in the countryside in northern Iceland and remember that I felt completely cut off from my situation, I could not tell anyone with shame about who I was and for fear of being accepted.

I couldn’t go anywhere, but luckily at the end of my teenage years I was able to find online support. If it wasn’t for the Internet, computer games and amazing support of close friends, I don’t know what would happen to me.

That is why it is so important to check people around you, because people have less access to meetings in the physical world and search for these spaces. We are all struggling with this situation in one way or another, but being afraid of being home during this pandemic makes everything really stressful and causes anxiety.

It is terrifying that people are now being discriminated against and even violence every day without a place of escape.

Being in such a hopeless situation can have a really negative impact on a person’s mental health and can be undeniably taxable in relation to an already difficult and difficult situation. I imagine that in severe cases, even people became homeless during a global pandemic.

There are many things we can do to feel supportive or get away from what surrounds us. I encourage you all to be creative with what is around you, seek support if you need it, and take care of yourself and your mental health

But, fortunately, we live in a time when remote contact is possible. Although we may not be able to see physical contact and comfort with others, we can still answer the phone, send an SMS, offer someone a friendly voice.

We can share resources online and inform people where they can get the help they need. People can fight without your knowledge, so remember to remind them that you are there to support those who need it.

Many LGBTI groups already offer online chat and meeting space, including telephone advice and remote support. Many of them organize events online and drop in, such as the local Brighton trans group The Clare Project. There are many movies, programs and works of art that you can now access online to feel inspired, understood and confirmed.

There is also a huge number of LGBTI books published in the last few years that offer support to those in need. In 2018, my partner and I published the Trans Teen Survival Guide, which gives advice to transgender teenagers and their families. He was very well received and made so many people feel heard, confirmed and inspired.

Now is also the perfect time to watch all the series that you held without guilt, such as Pose, Tales of the City or The L Word: Generation Q. Maybe you will dust the old console, hide and get out of old games – or get a completely new one ! Some of my favorite games to get lost in are Dragon Age, Mass Effect Series and Ori and the Blind Forest.

To help me survive this troublesome time, I bought a box of flowers and plants online, which I intend to cultivate for the next few weeks, and make contacts with old friends and have many more phone conversations. I also do more yoga and go for walks, at the same time distancing myself from others – even dogs, which I desperately caress!

I know that things may seem difficult at the moment, but it will pass.

There are many things we can do to feel supportive or get away from what surrounds us. I encourage you all to be creative, ask for help if you need it and take care of yourself and your mental health. You may not realize it, but there are so many people who can and will support you during this time.

More: lifestyle



And you may be surprised – your family can be much more accepting than you think, and for some people it may be the perfect time to connect with them as an authentic self. It was definitely my experience, because my parents always supported me incredibly, even though they lived in a rural, conservative community in Iceland.

There is not one right way to go out to your family, so you just have to do what is right for you. I wrote a letter to my parents that I gave them and told them to read, think, and then come to talk to me. It worked quite well and gave them time to think about it and read some information before talking.

But regardless of your situation, remember that you are not alone. There is still a community that can support you – though remotely for now – but we’re here. So don’t be afraid to contact if you’re struggling.

If you are able to support others or want to be an ally, set your goal today to contact someone and check them.

You don’t always know who can fight for any reason, so it’s important to keep in touch with people during these times. They may appreciate it more than you can imagine.

Share your opinions in the comments below.

Do you have a story you want to share? Contact by sending an email to jess.austin@metro.co.uk

MORE: Homeless people will be accommodated during the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend

MORE: Great pride in the UK has been postponed – but it’s important that the LGBTQ + community stays connected during the blockade

MORE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade support daughter Zaya during a church choir performance after she leaves as a transgender





Coronavirus latest news and updates