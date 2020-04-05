How to stream your favorite childhood movies in the UK

No matter how old you are, you never tire of tales of talking animals, magical kingdoms, bridal princesses or toys that come to life. But unfortunately, for many years these stories were trapped inside VHS tapes, crammed into the back of the wardrobe when our Tamaguchis and our puppet never saw the light of day again. Thank goodness, then, for the online streaming dawn, as sites like Netflix, Amazon, NOW TV and Disney + have allowed us to relive our childhood fantasies, with all the classics currently available at the click of a button. Below are all the best childhood movies you can stream in the UK right now, broken down by platform. Let the marathon start.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

For a certain type of child – which I certainly was – Bell’s beauty and the beast was the ultimate goal. The library, the small village, the singing: Everything was a dream come true (minus the kidnapping, obsession). But even now, the Princess story remains one of Disney’s most enchanting, with Emma Watson’s live action rendering of 2017, capturing the drawn magic as well. I could see them both repeating for a whole weekend. – Isobel Lewis

‘Aladdin’

The cartoon Aladdin is the perfect movie: at last. There’s something about it that never gets old, from the incredible vocal work of Robin Williams as the Ginny, to “a whole new world” and even everyone’s favorite villain, Jaffer. It spawned a remake of 2019 plays and a Broadway musical, but back to where it all started at Disney +. – Isobel Lewis

‘High School Musical’

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 15 years since Zach Efron first burst onto our screens at High School Musical, but the Disney Channel’s Disney Channel is still just as good in 2020. We challenge you to give it a watch and not sing along with “Get Free,” dance to ‘Get’cha Head In The Game’ and ask why my supreme Sharpie didn’t get the lead role in the spring musical. – Isobel Lewis

‘Hercules’

Considering all the Disney movies that have received live action versions in recent years, it is little surprise that no one has ever touched Hercules. Based on the Greek legend, the 1997 classic sees the neutral demi-god embark on a quest for his destiny after abandoning as a baby and discovering his superhuman strength along the way. Then again, maybe that’s a good thing that needs to be renewed: You can’t get better. – Isobel Lewis

‘Mary Poppins’

Another Julie Andrews relishes, it is impossible to re-flood this 1964 classic and not be enchanted by “the perfect in every way” Mary Poppins. With Dick Van Dyke starring Andrews as a doubtful chimney sweeping Brett, songs like ‘Feed the Birds’, ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ and the unexpected feminist anthem ‘Sister Sufragette’ will head for weeks. – Isobel Lewis

‘The Princess Diaries’

Like many teenagers, I grew up loving the Meg Cabot book series in Princess Diaries. Funny and clever, the movie version that made Anne Hathaway star somehow managed to exceed expectations as the schoolgirl – turned-princess from Genovia Mia Thermopolis. Could 2020 be the year when Princess Diaries 3 finally appears in the works? We’re crossing our fingers … – Isobel Lewis

‘Crazy Friday’

Jamie Curtis! Lindsay Lohan! A fictional band that we definitely wish was true! Friday’s remake of Friday’s Freaky 2003 remains one of the best films of the early 00s at Disney + and is the perfect watch for any remaining teenage injuries you may be feeling after you sleep in your bedroom. – Isobel Lewis

‘Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’

You don’t have to like a Turkish to love this adaptation for the classic Si children’s story. Lewis. With Tilda Swinton in the role she was born to play as the White Witch who wants it to be “always winter, never Christmas” and James McAvoy popping up as Mr. Red Tomanus, the lion, witch and wardrobe is still one of our glory. – Isobel Lewis

‘The Great Pooh Adventure’

One of the best parts of the massive Disney + back catalog is the ability to search for the long-forgotten cartoon films straight to the VHS you loved as a kid, but were not accepted as one of the classics. For me, this movie is Poe’s great adventure, which sees the world’s favorite honey bear attempt to save Christopher Robin from the mysterious “skull.” With a really heart-wrenching song in The Forever Forever movie, this movie taught me to evolve before the story of Toy 3 could have been emotional for me to just think about it. – Isobel Lewis

‘Robin Hood’

Adapting to Robin Hood where Law is a fox and King John played by a mammal lion thumb (with a snake as his assistant) may sound like something out of a very strange dream, but this 1973 adaptation is a true Disney classic. – Isobel Lewis

‘The Wizard of Oz’

This Hollywood classic is a childhood favorite of all generations, starring the late and great Jodi Garland, the wizard of Oz following the Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, as she moves to the mysterious wonderland with her little dog tutu beside her. The film adapted from L.A.’s original novel. Frank Baum of the same name, and following his release in 1939, became known as one of the greatest children’s films of all time. – Sam Ramsden

‘Wallace and Gromit: Big Day’

This short but sweet animation is centered on the inventor of Goofy Wallace and his intellectual, bumblebee. Grand Day Out follows the pair as they embark on a mission to the moon in search of all the cheeses (because, why not?) – and, as expected, not everything goes according to plan during the short film presented for the Academy Award. – Sam Ramsden

‘Annie’

Adapted from the hit of a Broadway musical, Annie tells the heartwarming story of an orphan in New York City taken by one of America’s richest. The film’s resounding optimism and delightful musical numbers continued to captivate audiences in the decades after its release, and although various interpretations of the original production are there, this 1982 classic is by far the best place to start. – Sam Ramsden

‘hook’

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The 1991 Fantasy Adventure Hook takes place in the Peter Pan universe, and is set for a sequel to J.M.’s original novel. Barry. The film centers around the now-defunct Peter Pan, who seems to have left his childhood behind – and with the incredibly talented Robin Williams, it’s no surprise that this enthusiasm has become the childhood favorite of many. – Sam Ramsden

‘Matilda’

A childhood genius, who just possesses psycho-kinetic abilities, uses her special powers to stand up to her dysfunctional family and the principal of the Doctoral Elementary School. The 1996 fantasy is inspired by Roald Dahl’s original book of the same name, and the classic Brew Bogrotter classic cake scene is still etched in my memory to this day. – Sam Ramsden

‘Anastasia’

Meg Ryan, Angela Lansbury and Kirsten Dunst are just some of the names that lent their voice to a 1997 animated adventure. . – Sam Ramsden

“Honey, I’m squeezing the kids”

Honey, I’m shrinking the kids and following the story of a crazy inventor, as the title says, accidentally shrinking the children of a neighbor next door. Following their unfortunate decline in size, the tiny children are unknowingly thrown in the trash and forced into a dangerous trek through their backyard hoping to return it to its safe haven. – Sam Ramsden

“Who sailed Roger Rabbit?”

Nestled in a universe where cartoon characters and humans live side by side, who framed Roger Rabbit? Follows the task of a washed-up police officer to clear Roger Rabbit’s name after he was charged with murdering a wealthy businessman in the 1940s. Perhaps the best ingredient in this classic 1980s flash is the crossover of some of our favorite Disney Warner brothers, including Deppi and Donald Duck, Jessica Rabbit and many others. – Sam Ramsden

Enz

The 1998 Animation Adventure presents some heavyweights from Hollywood, concentrating on a very ambitious ant who becomes a hero in his colony after rescuing a beloved princess. – Sam Ramsden

‘Addams Family’

Angelica Houston and Christina Ritchie fill this black comedy team from 1991. Based on the original cartoon and television series of the same name, the Addams follow the scary tribe as they face the intruder threat – whose eyes are firmly set for family fortune. – Sam Ramsden

Tom’s Midnight Garden

Based on the fantasy novel by the same name as Philippa Pierce, Tom’s Midnight Garden deals with a young boy who is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in their apartment after his brother contractes measles. Due to the fact that it may be contagious, Tom is unable to go out and that leaves him lonely and frustrated. Restlessness leaves him having trouble falling asleep and when he hears the great old grandfather clock in Mecca 13, he checks into the little backyard which is now a beautiful garden. There he meets a young girl named Hattie with whom he engages in magical adventures. But only he could see her and she could see him. And so you follow a lot of adventure and mystery that are real heart-warmers from beginning to end. – On Hannah

‘Jumanji’

The original IMO movie is much better than the remake. Brothers Judy and Peter find a mysterious board game that everyone seems legit until they start playing and it releases a man who was captured by him 26 years earlier. Alan Parrish, played by the late great Robin Williams, was caught in the board game while playing with his friend Sarah Whittle. With the help of the children Ellen seeks to find Sarah and eliminate all the damage done to the board game. – On Hannah

‘Bogus’

Bogus is a fantasy story starring Whoopi Goldberg, Gerard Depardier and Hailey Joel Osment. When magician Nancy dies, Albert (Joel Osment) builds an orphanage and he lives with his mother’s foster sister, Harriet (Goldberg). The couple is facing an adjustment to this new life because they are both trying to move on to their New Jersey home. Albert begins to see an imaginary friend named Bogus (Depardier), a French magician who helps him get used to his new environment. A total heart-warming and silly writer, this is one that should only be watched because of the pure nostalgia of the 1990s. – On Hannah

‘The Little Princess’

The child actor turned politician Shirley Temple into stars in the film adaptation of the classic book “Little Princess.” This is the story of a young aristocratic girl who took from her happy life in India to attend a boarding school in English. When a strike of tragedy and misery falls on her family, the change of circumstances leaves her school attendance shaky and makes her miss India even more. Black and white classics, this movie is escapism at its best. – On Hannah