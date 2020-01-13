How to survive a trip without tearing your travel companion’s head off

Loading...

Do you know what’s shit If you like to travel, but not alone or with the same person who, no matter how much you love them, annoys you after more than three consecutive days together.

This conflicting person is absolutely me. If vacation or even relationships have taught me anything, I need my time alone. But only as a breather – I really only need 24-72 hours before I long for this company again.

I really don’t like it P! nkThe music of Leave Me Alone, but the text “Go away, come back, go away, come back” appeals to me on a deeply personal level. I wish they hadn’t, but they do – it turned out to be P! Nks swing along, which is perhaps the bigger problem here.

Anyway, after a recent trip to Europe, some of which were on the Busabout hop-on hop-off network, I learned how to depend on others and how not to lose your shit.

Use commuting as private time

As every seasoned traveler knows, commuting is time for you. It’s time to browse a book, hide last night’s stupidities, or socialize, and it’s definitely not time to chat.

If there is space for your own row on the train, plane or coach, take it.

Unless? Headphones are a powerful tool to keep the masses (and your beast criminal of your existence) away. If you don’t plan to read or scroll easily for your trip, sun rays will work wonders.

Are you sleeping? Are you awake? Something tells me that if you’ve been a little fiery, you’ll be too nervous to find out.

Add group travel to relieve pressure

Only another person you can rely on can really overwhelm any situation. Shared apartments are a good example of this – if you have lived with just one other person before you feel like you are relying on them for all your social activities.

Sure, you may not have any other friends willing to sacrifice annual leave. You also can’t rely on an explosion of social friends every time you step out of the door in a country other than your own. I understand that.

Luckily, are people traveling more open to new people and people who are in tour groups? They are very open-minded and are in the same boat as you. Big calendar events are a good time for it – like La Tomatina, Tour De France, Oktoberfest. I did the Busabout Oktoberfest package that helped me make new friends and I have a few extra benefits if I could get out of the tent, come back and still have a place to sit (seriously, their guides sit there all day to do this magic). ,

Small day tours such as Sandemans or pub crawls are also a good choice.

Plan strategic breaks

Too much of anyone can make me the worst person, which makes it really difficult to see how I really feel about someone, but still. In my own personal experience, I really despise my travel companion after about 72 hours and this won’t go away unless there is a long pause before I see her again.

When I went on my busabout trip, I realized how valuable their networks are to accommodate this. Your trainers come on the network every 2-3 days, which means you can fuck someone right away and meet them a few days later.

You should always plan at least 1-3 days apart. If you are considering whether or not you want to go to a specific destination anyway, this is a good opportunity to get to the place you want while having time for yourself.

Trust me, separation paths are 100% worth it and you will learn to appreciate yourself again. The other option is to irrevocably damage the friendship.

If you are not fed up with them?

It’s love, people.

This writer traveled to Germany as a guest of Germany Tourism and Busabout.

Image:

The film by Lizzie McGuire