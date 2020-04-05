The COVID-19 epidemic continues to disrupt the routine of our lives, and as many of us face weeks locked in our own home, the prospect of going outside and never feeling so appealing. Throughout the era of self-isolation, home training and furniture reorganization for the umpteenth time, you will only get so far, and connecting to your couch is not quite as exciting as it used to be. Fortunately, some of our favorite TV shows and movies can offer some kind of virtual vacation, so why not take a trip around the UK with Harry Potter movies? Because this magical franchise moves viewers to some truly magical locations.

The most recognizable backdrops of Harry Potter’s eight adaptations, including Diagon Alley, Shell Cottage and, of course, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizards, were taken at some of Britain’s most visually appealing photography spots. London’s King Cross Station, Scottish Highlands, and Gloucester Cathedral are just a few examples of the impressive places you can expect to cheer as you settle in to enjoy these fantasy hits.

So if you are in dire need of a quick getaway, pack these fancy bags and look no further than the Harry Potter movies.

Leadenhall Market

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

Nestled within London’s financial district, is the historic Leadenhall Market, for which Harry Potter super-fans are instantly recognizable from the franchise’s first film. This beautiful part of the country’s capital serves as the backdrop for Hagrid and Harry’s first visit to London, just before they turn onto the leaky cave and continue on to Diagon Alley.

You will notice the atmospheric alley during Harry Potter

Ashridge Woods

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

The annual Quidditch World Cup is a major event on Hogwarts calendar, and Barry – Potter and the Fire Cup, Harry, Hermione and Whistles make their way there by portkey alongside Cedric Diggory and his father. The scene leading up to Harry’s first portico experience was filmed inside the picturesque Aseridge Woods, offering a taste of the great outdoors that many of us are so desperate for. If you miss your Sunday hikes in the woods, this virtual setting works as a nice alternative.

Alnwick Castle

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Witchcraft is by far the most prominent location of the entire franchise. Unfortunately, the other institution in the world does not exist. However, the spectacular Ellnwick Castle – which occasionally served as the exterior of the fiction school – is very much based in reality.

Located in Northumberland, the castle has been various iconic moments from the fantasy movie series, and though going on a trip to marvel at Ellenwick is currently on the cards, just keeping an eye on this historic structure is a pleasure in itself.

Fresh water West Beach

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

The fictional home of Bill Weasley and Fleur Delcore, better known as Shell Cottage, debuted in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Scenes that include the cozy hideaway center around the escape of Harry, Ron and Hermione from Manor Malfoy – and filmed on the sweet seaside in the freshwater Wales. So if you want to be by the seaside, head forwards to the Shell Cottage.

Scotland

Warner Bros. / Getty Images

For those of us in the lock, a short walk in the back garden is as exciting as it gets (that is, if you are lucky enough to have one). However, if you need more exciting observation, the Harry Potter universe can take you to some of Scotland’s most breathtaking views.

Loch Ative and Sheal are just a few of Highland’s highlights featured throughout the films, which were used for scenes within Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, and Prisoner of Ascaven, respectively.

Renaissance Hotel in St. Pancras

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

Each year, Hogwarts students travel to Dock 9 and 3/4 to hop aboard the Hogwarts Express. But do you remember the time in Prisoner of Azkaban when Harry and Ron failed to cross the wall at King’s Cross station and finally flew Mr. Weasley’s car all the way to school? It was a nightmare for both friends, but a visual for us moviegoers as Ron and Harry fly over beautiful landmarks, including the Renaissance St. Pancras Hotel in London.

Gloucester Cathedral

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

After being presented with the Smart Stone, the Chamber of Secrets and the Half-Blood Prince, it is fair to give Gloucester Cathedral a Harry Potter hotspot. The cathedral serves a number of interiors by Hogwarts, including the transport to the Gryffindor Common Room. And if you’re scratching a particular historical environment, re-visiting scenes based on the complex may just do the job.

Durham Cathedral

Warner Bros.

Another fascinating backdrop for Harry Potter is the mighty Durham Cathedral, which has often appeared in previous franchises for various outdoor and interior photography. If you are looking for architectural eye candy, all scenes based on the impressive structure will be appreciated more than ever.

Glenfinan’s Hoiad

Warner Bros. / Shutterstock

The towering Viaduct Glenfinan became famous as a bridge to Hogwarts after appearing in several spankings including the Chamber of Secrets, the Azkaban Prisoner, the Fire Cup and more. The magnificent bridge views offer Potterards a brief escape to the tranquility of the Scottish plateau, which in these uncertain times, is exactly what the doctor ordered.