How to throw out a metal credit card

Metal credit cards have hit the mainstream hard.

The city’s heaviest card was the legendary American Express Centurion Card, an anodized titanium rectangle with an annual fee of $ 5,000 that can be used to take a $ 1 million sports car home in one afternoon. The card’s legendary perks have launched rivals (Visa Morgan JP Morgan Palladium Card) and fraudsters (Billy McFarland’s ridiculous Magnises Club) and helped cement the idea that laser-etched numbers and a nifty bang when paying the bill were a success equal.

Nowadays, the 99% can find such cards for reasonable annual fees from a variety of service companies that match a variety of personal preferences. The Capital One’s Savor Card, for example, is a stainless steel paradise for foodies valued at $ 95 a year, giving you 4% money back for restaurants and events, and 2% for food. Chase’s Sapphire Reserve Card offers rewards for Lyft rides and worldwide travel. Amazon even has one – it’s free with your Prime membership and offers 5% cashback on all website purchases. There are even whole articles devoted to cracking the best weight-to-fee ratio.

(Your best choice for the curious is the MasterCard Titanium Card, which weighs a whopping 22 grams but only costs $ 195 a year.)

As these options continue to increase and more and more consumers choose to access the ego or the airport lounge (or both), the question always arises: how the hell are we getting rid of these things? ? When it is time to say goodbye to a plastic card – it has expired, it has been compromised, you close your account – the answer is simple: cut it up and throw it in the trash. Put out the little chip if you feel extra neurotic.

But metal credit cards are little terminators. A member of the Chase Sapphire Reserve shared his efforts to destroy his card with The Points Guy a few years ago, and it seems the thing almost broke his paper shredder. He had to use a bypass branch cutter (a tool to cut branches up to 5 cm thick) to get this garbled mess. If you chop your card away, it will of course ultimately become unusable. As soon as you put a hole in the chip, eat the wipe strip or scarred the face badly, it has no use for the malicious people out there.

However, you shouldn’t have to risk losing a finger to get basic financial security. Fortunately, the majority of credit card companies offer services that destroy your card for you. Make sure you have a prepaid envelope on arrival of your card. If someone never came (or let’s face it, you threw it away), ask them to send it back.

Until then, find a map that suits you and go surfing with everyone.

