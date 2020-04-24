How to trade Verizon shares after earnings

Verizon VZ beat the estimates with its first quarter earnings today and the title of the New York telecommunications giant has a positive weekly chart.

The stock opened slightly higher but remained below its 200-day moving average at $ 58.29, with a morning high of $ 57.78.

If the stock ends the day above the modified five-week moving average at $ 56.45, the weekly chart will remain positive. At the time of this writing, the stock does not exceed $ 57.

The surprise in the earnings report is that Version Wireless posted a significant drop in customer activity on its devices in the quarter.

I would have thought that blocked Americans would use their devices more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some subscribers have canceled their accounts or have not paid their bills. Here is the complete story as indicated by TheStreet.com.

Verizon is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and has been a perennial member of the so-called Dogs of the Dow with a dividend yield of over 3%.

Today the multiple s / s is a touch above 12 with a dividend of 4.24%, according to Macrotrends.

The stock opened at $ 67.64 this morning, down 6.1% from the start of the year and 7.6% below its 52-week high of $ 62.22 set on December 20. It is also 18% above the March 25 low of $ 48.84.

Once the economy has normalized, Verizon will benefit from its product diversity.

Its smart dash-cam helps truck drivers stay safe on highways. And Verizon Wireless is the largest smartphone manager in the country.

The company is ready for growth as 5G technology expands nationwide.

And if the content is king, Verizon owns Oath which provides the Internet content of AOL and Yahoo.

Verizon Media provides the AOL feed including headlines and stories. Yahoo Finance provides news from financial markets including video streaming services.

The daily chart for Verizon

The daily chart for Verizon shows the volatility observed in the past 52 weeks.

The stock regained upward momentum on September 18 when a gold cross formed. This happened when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices would follow. This pushed the stock to its 52-week high of $ 62.22 set on December 20.

This year the stock opened below and remained below half-yearly and annual risk levels at $ 63.40 and $ 64.49 respectively.

The stock closed below its 200-day SMA on February 18, ending the golden cross.

After a fatal cross formed on March 12, the stock plunged to the March 25 low of $ 48.84.

A death cross is the opposite of a gold cross. Occurs when the 50-day SMA falls below the 200-day SMA, indicating that lower prices will follow.

As Verizon rose, it returned to its 200-day SMA for $ 58.29, which was tested between April 14 and April 23 as an opportunity to record profits.

The 50-day SMA is a key level to hold $ 55.72.

The weekly value level is $ 52.65, with its monthly risk level at $ 60.66.

The weekly chart for Verizon

The weekly chart for Verizon is positive, with the stock above the modified five-week moving average at $ 56.45.

The stock has been above its 200-week moving average, or reversal from the average since the week of April 3 with this average now at $ 53.13.

The weekly 12x3x3 slow stochastic reading is expected to rise to 55.93 this week from 47.13 on April 17.

Trading strategy: Buy Verizon weak in your 50-day SMA for $ 55.72 and add positions to your 200-week SMA for $ 53.13. Reduce holdings by virtue of its risky monthly level to $ 60.66.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

The closing of December 31, 2019 was an input for my proprietary analysis. Semi-annual and annual levels remain on the leaderboards. Everyone uses the last nine locks in these time horizons.

The second quarter 2020 and monthly levels for April were established on the basis of the closings on March 31st.

The new weekly levels are calculated after the end of each week.

New quarterly levels occur at the end of each quarter. Semi-annual levels are updated mid-year. Annual levels are in play all year round.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closings is sufficient to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are taken into account.

To capture the volatility of stock prices, investors should buy the weakness at a value level and reduce their holdings by force to a risky level. A pivot is a level of value or risky level that has been breached over its time horizon. The pins act like magnets which have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use weekly stochastic slow 12x3x3 readings:

My choice to use 12x3x3 weekly stochastic slow readings was based on the back-testing of many methods of reading the dynamics of the share price on how to find the combination that caused the least number of false signals. I did it after the 1987 stock market crash, so I’ve been happy with the results for over 30 years.

Stochastic reading covers the past 12 weeks of highs, lows and closed for the stock. There is a rough calculation of the differences between the highest high and the lowest low compared to closures. These levels are changed to a fast read and a slow read and I found that slow reading worked better.

The stochastic reading scale between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold.

A reading above 90.00 is considered a “parabolic bubble swelling” formation which is generally followed by a 10% to 20% drop over the next three to five months.

A reading below 10.00 is considered “too cheap to be ignored”, which is typically followed by gains of 10% to 20% over the next three or five months.

Disclosure: the author has no positions in any of the mentioned actions and has no plans to start any positions within the next 72 hours.

