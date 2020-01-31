How to turn consumers into your fans. See how Audi, IBM, Diageo and General Mills talk about the challenges

At the “The Innovation Game” conference by Drum and IBM, top marketers such as Liverpool Football Club, Activision Blizzard, Nationwide and Audi discussed which brands can learn from how sports teams treat their fans, especially when it comes to loyalty to generate What could the future of sports sponsoring look like?

“You need to find a way your brand can improve a sports fan’s enjoyment of a live game, or your presence there will only annoy them,” advised Kate Moore, senior sponsorship manager at Diageo.

“In e-sports, we see fans who are very committed to the brands that advertise at all events because they help legitimize this sport,” added Greg Carroll, global sales manager at Activision Blizzard Media, when he said tried to explain why brands should take e-sports seriously as a long-term advertising investment.

Other highlights included IBM’s worldwide garage leader and VP Debbie Vavangas’ admiration for football clubs that received constructive criticism from their fans. “In order for consumers to become fans, you have to show them that you really listen and use their advice to improve something. You need thick skin. “

Audi boss of digital Antony Roberts admits that the auto giant still has a lot to do to get in touch with some of its most loyal fans. “You have to look at it in layers,” he said. “You have the drivers who are just happy and those who may get into the mega-fandom. I think we need to find a way to reward both groups uniquely and find different languages ​​to communicate with. “

You can see the full video above.