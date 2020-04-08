How to turn off fake Coronavirus news in your group calls

It is estimated that half the people receive their news from social media and in an age of fake news and misinformation, this is alarming. Whether it is family members who are concerned about their health or if your partner tells you they have heard some intel on celebrity death, it may feel like nothing much can be done to shut down unfounded rumors in your group chat on WhatsApp.

This is such a serious issue that the messaging service has introduced a new feature to help prevent the spread of misinformation on April 7. In addition to adding new signage (new double arrow) to indicate such messages, the platform will also limit the number of times a “frequently forwarded message” can be sent – a message sent more than five times.

WhatsApp also announced on March 18 that it will contribute $ 1 million to the International Fact-Finding Network to stop the spread of misinformation around the growing global outbreak of COVID-19. According to SiliconRepbulic, the program was launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the United Nations Development Program.

“I urge everyone to stop sharing unverified information on WhatsApp groups,” Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Vardecker tweeted on March 16. “These messages scare and confuse people and cause real harm. Please get your information from official and trusted sources.”

The good news is that not only should social media users stop the spread of misinformation. Wattsap is holding talks with the NHS about setting up virus bots chat according to the Guardian. Chat Bot aims to give people access to up-to-date information about the virus “and” emoji-laden training “on how to stop the spread. The new plan comes after Whatsapp bosses restricted the number of people and groups to send a single message. They hoped it would also prevent the new spread But if your group chats are now filled with fake Coronavav virus news, here’s how to close it without hurting anyone …

Recognize Moved Messages

WhatsApp emphasizes that “not all transfer operations are bad.” We know many users are providing helpful information, as well as funny videos, memories, and reflections or prayers that they find meaningful. In recent weeks, people have been using WhatsApp to organize public support moments for frontline health workers. “But it’s important to know if something has been transferred.

This is where the label “Transferred” comes into the picture. “It will help you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message or if someone else originally wrote it. When a message is passed from user to another user more than five times, it indicates with a double arrow icon.”

If someone you know is posting something that seems wrong, ask them to stop distributing such information without first checking it.

Find out where it came from

Rumors on social media can be hard to trace, with every seeming piece of gossip coming from a friend of someone close to the reported action. More often than not, the information you are given is multiple people removed from you, which allows you to locate the source of the story (if it exists at all).

If someone sends you information based on this template, ask the person to send you the original source of the information. If they don’t know, ask him to ask who sent him. This can help you get closer to the source of information, but if they feel too embarrassed to ask, the sender will highlight the dangers of sending information without proof.

Shutterstock

Check with a trusted source

When we imagine Internet rumors, it tends to be poorly edited and full of spelling errors that you can’t believe anyone will fall for in the first place. But that’s not always the case and will often pass on a “news” section or rumor on WhatsApp that seems perfectly plausible.

Before you go through or even believe the news you have been told by a friend through social media, try to verify it. Contact a trusted news organization in the UK like the BBC or any major broadcaster and see if you can verify the story. Make sure all the reports you can find are recent – I’m sure we’ve all seen a story from over a year ago go viral with people who think it’s topical – and talk about the UK, not another country.

If a story, picture or video appeared in one of these trusted outlets, it would probably be more accurate. Of course, things can go awry, but the roles of these publications validate the information they receive before sharing it and they can get involved in sharing fake news or doctorates, which means they will put in the time for fact checking.

Big stocks do not equate to authenticity

It’s easy to compare thousands of likes and shares with a ‘successful’ article or post, but it’s worth noting that huge engagement numbers don’t prove originality – just see the infamous Pierre Pave scandal as the perfect example. With the freedom to advertise through platforms like Facebook, fake news can appear in equally legitimate sources – especially posts and images that provoke emotional response. “Wrong information becomes viral because it plays on our emotions, so that’s a sign that it might not be true,” BBC News says. Frustratingly, the more interaction these posts have, the more likely they are to be shared, and the way social media algorithms work, the more recent news feeds are likely to take precedence. A BBC News fact checker has warned against interacting with a suspected fake post, not even liking it, as it could hit the priority list. “Report it instead,” he urges.

Read beyond the title

At one point in our lives we were all guilty of sharing an article based on its title and not reading the content. You see the title, have a comment or screenshot or send a link to your friends or family, just to indicate that a quote has been taken out of context and the story doesn’t really support the title.

Obviously it’s embarrassing, but it’s also dangerous. We all rush all the time and want to respond quickly to stories, but it only helps to disseminate misinformation. Before submitting an article, read it and think: Does the title support the content? Is my friend going to read the whole article? Am I deceiving someone if they are not?

If you or someone you seem to be in close contact with or you are showing symptoms of coronary virus, which includes fever, shortness of breath and cough, visit the NHS UK website to find out the next steps you need to take. Or visit the US CDC website for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all the Corona Virus Bustle coverage here, and UK-specific Corona Virus updates.