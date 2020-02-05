How to turn your social awareness into a career that helps you

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with RMIT to help your passions help the world.

Let’s face it – lately it feels like the world is going to hell in a hand basket. This does not mean that you MUST end up in a job that changes the world. However, if you feel helpless and want to help, this may be the perfect solution.

It was an avenue of work that Luke Barbagallo decided to take RMIT after completing his Bachelor of Business (Entrepreneurship).

He currently works as a manager for partnerships and programs at The Pollinate Group. They identify, train women and develop them into entrepreneurs while distributing life-changing household products such as solar lights and cooking appliances to families in their area who live on less than $ 1.90 a day.

“We have reached more than 630,000 people in India and Nepal and empowered over 650 women to bring about positive changes in their communities,” he says. “Our network strives to reach the communities that no one else can reach.”

It may seem strange that a degree in business can lead to such a role, as there is often confusion about how to get into the nonprofit sector. What you need to keep in mind is that these companies still need all the job roles that others perform.

“I’ve always wanted to work in the nonprofit / social enterprise sector,” explains Luke. “I see the possible impact that applying entrepreneurship and strategy can have on social issues.”

“For me, working in this sector means using profits to benefit stakeholders and benefit communities, not shareholders.”

He’s also not the only one using a business degree for charitable purposes, despite the stereotype that this degree is only used to make a big, fat paycheck, regardless of the cost.

“Working in the non-profit sector conveys perspective, patience and resilience and conveys a feeling for the professional value and the impact.”

“So many colleagues and employees that I have in the industry have a degree in business administration,” says Luke, seeing business degrees as a way to have a social impact on their careers.

It is an attitude that Luke considers helpful to develop a targeted “solution mindset”.

“The program gave me a diverse, fundamental understanding of all the different elements of a company that need to be fired to get great results. The same principles are necessary to run a successful social enterprise or charity. “

If this shakes your small socially conscious heart and business mind, Luke has some goodbye tips for you if you hope to find your way into a nonprofit career.

“Test the water by volunteering in areas you think you like and areas you think you don’t like.” You may be surprised at what actually motivates you. “

