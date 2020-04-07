How to use crystals for a full pink supermoon in April 2020

We are nearing the energetic high point of the Aries season with the full moon in April 2020 taking place on Tuesday, April 7. Known as the Pink Moon, this month’s big lair is also a super-moon, which means it will shine all over its glory from its proximity to the earth closer than usual – making the moon’s energy even more powerful. As the first full moon of spring and the new astrological year, this is a great time to work with crystals and ceremonies for the full moon in April to help align with the lunar energy.

April’s Full Elite will rise to the mark of balance that prevents justice and seeking balance, so it’s a good time to examine your interpersonal relationships one-on-one – and that’s valid for our significant business partnerships, friendships and others. Fair warning: We may struggle with the intensity of the moon, as a challenging square aspect that unfolds between Mars and Uranus during the full moon indicates the potential for chaos, hostility and unexpected fights. However, balance energy is a matter of balance, so call your people skills and a sense of diplomacy to navigate every freak-out of a full moon.

Performing a few ceremonies at home using Full Moon Healing Crystals of April 2020 is a great way to empower the heavy explosion of the moon’s energy to get in our way and take advantage of the vibrations – and there are some easy-to-find crystals that are perfect for the job. Check out my favorite crystals working under the full moon Libra and plan for yourself a beautiful new moon crystal ceremony.

Emerald

The adorable green emerald is an ideal stone to work with on all scales, as it is the perfect stone to help strengthen relationships using the buoyant, loving and balanced heart chakras. “Emerald promotes friendship, balance between spouses, and is best known for providing home happiness, satisfaction and loyalty,” Crystal Waltz wrote on her website. “She was dedicated in the ancient world to those Venus for her ability to secure confidence in love.”

How to use it in a crystal ceremony: Given that Libra was controlled by the planet Venus, they did a quick moon rite to honor the energy of this planet. On the full moon night, print a picture depicting an image of the goddess Venus or its symbol, or select another mascot to represent it. You can light a green candle to start the ceremony if you wish. So hold your emerald crystal to your heart and focus on opening your heart chakra to growth, energy and vitality when it comes to all things love-related. With your crystal in hand, think or say a few words of gratitude to Noga, leaving a preceptor on your altar next to your emerald on the full moon night.

Pink Opal

Opal is actually the birthstone for most people born with the Sun in Libra, so it is a great stone to work with under the Libra Moon. It makes sense why opals also generate justice, equilibrium and peace. Especially pink opal helps us connect lovingly to the spirit of the earth, which is helpful in working with the water and fire elements – a balance stone indeed, with a fiery edge that aligns perfectly with aries season.

How to use it in a crystal ceremony: Given that we work with Libra, a balance between fire energy and water is created by bathing a new moon and healing through pink opal. “These stones carry water energy and are great for activating the heart and throat chakras,” Crystal Waltz wrote on her website. “Feng Shui can be used to bring a fundamental fire energy to your home location.”

Get you a crystal that can do both: Draw a bath and light a favorite candle next to you as you relax in the hot water. Add some fresh or dried rose petals to the water, if desired. Then grab your pink opal and put it in your bath (but not in the water itself – opal doesn’t like getting wet, and too much moisture can damage the stone) and connect to its energy. If you like, you can dry your hands and hold Opal to your eyes for a soothing effect.

Qianet

Kyanite is an amazing and powerful stone for making contact with yourself and fulfilling your interactions with others with empathy and understanding. “Kyanite inspires loyalty and fair treatment for others. It helps work through disputes and conflicts, and can help repair damaged relationships,” Crystal Vults wrote on the Stone. “It is helpful in negotiations, diplomatic missions, arbitration and other forms of communication between harmless people, and allows different energies to move to resonance and find a common frequency.” Under the moon Libra seeking this balance are exactly the subjects we work on – making the Qianite a perfect and powerful crystal to help you get the job done.

How to use it in a crystal ceremony: Full moons are about bringing things to an energetic peak, and considering this is the first full moon of the spring season, this is a great time to get in touch with yourself and build your confidence. The Crystal Volts website has advised Kianit on a crystalline network: “For those who have lost their way in life, or trying to break a cycle of self-destructive behavior, use Kyanit on the Knesset to get back on track,” the site explains. “Spread out rows of small kyanite blades radiating from central Kyanism in six different directions.”

Starting with the full moon night, “step another way in consciousness, letting images and ideas spontaneously form.” Do this every night for two weeks until the new moon night (which marks the end of the current lunar cycle) for maximum benefit.