How to use e-commerce data for your PPC campaigns

If you are an e-commerce brand with a reasonable customer base, chances are that you are sitting on an absolute gold mine of e-commerce data that can significantly improve your PPC campaigns.

As a PPC and SEO agency specializing in creating high ROI campaigns for retail brands, we are often surprised when we check PPC accounts to see how little effort is involved in using existing customer data.

With the following three simple methods, your brand can immediately get a higher return on their PPC campaigns using your existing customer and website data.

Extend your reach with similar target groups

One of the quickest and easiest ways to use your customer data is to create an audience that looks like this. An attractive target group is a group of users who have the same behavior, the same demographic characteristics and the same characteristics as the users of a target group.

Your target audience can be a list of your customers, website visitors, or even people who like your Facebook page. On most advertising platforms, you can upload a list of users and use them to create a similar audience.

As soon as you have an identical target group, you can use them as targeting for your campaigns.

Before you create endless, identical audiences, however, you should look at the data that goes into your audience.

Let’s say you have a list of all your previous customers from which you can create an identical audience. Is each customer in this list your ideal customer? Your start list / target group should only consist of your very best customers, not each one.

You may want to clean up your data by removing the following:

Customers who bought only one product a long time ago

Customers who only bought an inexpensive product or a non-priority range.

Customers who have returned the product they bought.

By removing the customers that do not suit you well, you ensure that your Lookalike audience is built based on your ideal customers. It is worth noting that, for optimal results, you ideally want to have at least 1000 users in your seed audience.

Optimize your targeting by segmenting your campaigns

Another powerful way to use your customer or website data is to segment your campaigns by customer type. We recommend dividing the e-commerce data into four customer types:

New visitors: These are users who have not yet visited the site and are not customers.

Returning visitors: These are users who have visited the website but have not yet become customers.

Missing customers: These are customers who have not bought recently.

VIPs: These are your best customers, they visit your website regularly and make purchases

Many ecommerce retailers focus on driving growth in the new and returning visitor segment and rely on other channels such as email to generate revenue with existing customers.

However, we often check accounts where campaigns target everyone looking for a keyword or belonging to a specific audience. Not only does this mean that advertising budgets are wasted on VIPs who are likely to shop anyway, it also means that the same messaging is used for all types of customers.

Why should you segment your campaigns by customer type?

This allows you to easily split your budget by customer type based on your brand’s priorities and goals, such as: B. The growth of new users

This means that you can adapt your advertising motifs to the target group. For example, your notification may be more informative and product-related for new visitors, while it may be more offer-driven for existing customers because they are already familiar with your product or service

Exclude your best customers from showing your ads and save your budget to encourage the growth of other audiences

Re-engage your previous website visitors and customers

One of the greatest ways to use customer and site visitor data in PPC campaigns is remarketing.

Remarketing is the way to target someone who has worked on your brand, whether by visiting your website or buying a product. Your ads then encourage them to return and either make their first purchase or buy again.

Remarketing is incredibly easy to set up and can be run on most platforms and channels. We recommend segmenting your audience data as previously described so that you can tailor your activity based on the type of user you are targeting.

We would also recommend testing different audience durations. For inexpensive, high-volume products, you may want to test the target audience’s short duration, B. the last 7 days, while you want a much longer term for higher ticket items.

Conclusion

Given the fact that data is such a buzzword these days, it can be a little daunting to consider how you can better use it to achieve your business and marketing goals.

There are many advanced strategies that we have not discussed here, e.g. For example, link your CRM to Google ads to determine the lifetime value that your PPC campaigns will generate. Hopefully, this article will introduce some quick and easy methods that you can use your valuable customer data wisely.

