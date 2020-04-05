How to Use TikTok: A Guide for Anyone Not in General G

As an introvert, the prospect of staying home and socializing away were not too scary. But even for me, there are points in the day when I need something else besides animals or countless episodes of ER to distract me. And that’s where TikTok comes in … well, kind of. So far I have watched YouTube shows and not the actual app. If it’s because I’m a millennial or I just couldn’t handle it, that’s all going to change. So here’s how to navigate TikTok if you’re not General Z.

What is TikTok?

For non-entrepreneurs, TikTok is a short-term social networking video built on the shoulders of the Lip Sync app. Popular with twins and teens, TikTok has downloaded more than 1.5 billion times per Insider business, and even bypassed Instagram by 238 million downloads in 2019. (Please note that TikTok is not owned by Facebook, which is Instagram).

Journalist and podcastist Dolly Elderton hilariously tweeted: “Millennials must not join TikTok. I feel very, very hard with it. Boomers are joining Instagram, very unkind. We must pass the baton with grace and pleasure.” But self-isolation means we hold onto the wand so that your TikTok experience …

How to get started on TikTok

You know the procedure. As with most apps, you can find TikTok in your device’s app store. From there, open the app after the download is complete and you will be greeted with a screen that asks to select your interests. You don’t have to, but if you want it to be updated immediately, I recommend choosing a pair. There is quite a selection, which includes comedy, animals, beauty and style, acting, do it yourself and life, dance and daily life.

Note: You will need headphones. This is not a social media platform that you can engage with without the sound turned on.

Setting up an account

If you’re not going to keep a catalog of dog videos like me, you don’t really need to set up an account to watch the videos. You can watch trends and discover videos online without having an account. But if you want to like or track users, you’ll need to set up an account.

It’s pretty easy and you can link it to other social media platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter and Instagram. I used my Apple ID for convenience, but you can also sign up with your phone number or email address. From there, you entered your birthday, created your username (which you can change later), and good to go.

What’s the deal with customized ads?

Before you jump to watch videos, you will be notified of customized ads. You can opt out or stop by going to your settings. Basically, if you choose the ads you see will be “based on your activity on and outside TikTok” as described in the settings.

To manage these settings, go to your profile, click the three dots in the right corner, go to privacy and safety, then customize and data.

How to navigate on TikTok

There are two main updates: Home and Discovery. Each time you open the app, you will be brought to the home screen, which is split into two additional updates, which you can navigate to the top of the screen: keep track of the accounts you follow, and For You, which is run by a algorithm that depends on your interests. A similar discovery on the Instagram Investigation Page: curated selection of trendy handles and accounts. Wherever you are, you just have to slide constantly to see new videos: your never-ending variety show.

You can also find videos on the Discover tab, which includes trend hashtags and a QR code scanner for TikCodes. Like Snapchat, these codes allow you to quickly locate and track profiles instead of searching for them in the app.

What do all TikTok icons mean?

To the right of each video is a column of options. The first one takes you to the profile of the user who posted the video you are watching. And then there’s a heart that functions just like Instagram likes. Note: Once you like a video, it will be added to videos you liked on your profile and can be made private or public using your settings.

Here are some notes: Do what’s written on the bin. Then an arrow pointing right to share individual TikToks to other platforms, such as WhatsApp, etc.

Last but not least: the climax. This represents the section of songs used on TikTok. Click on it to see the track name and artist, as well as an update from other tic-tucks that employ it.

Creating content is a whole different kettle of fish, but now you have all the tools you need to browse the app and find those funny videos that everyone is talking about. Now, Millennium brothers, come out and enjoy!