How to vote by mail in Chicago and Cook dinner County

Efforts to contain the quickly-spreading coronavirus pandemic have resulted in closures, quarantines and party cancellations throughout the metropolis. Fears of COVID-19 spreading have also prompted the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners to transfer 25 precinct polling areas previously this 7 days, moving voting web sites out of nursing properties and some personal residences.

Marisel Hernandez, chair of the Chicago Board of Elections, explained Wednesday that they ended up “trying to investigate just about every avenue to relocate” the polling spots as the March 17 main looms, and stated the latest updates would be posted to the board’s site.

Coronavirus issues have prompted lots of to request mail-in ballots. As of Wednesday morning, 90,200 purposes for mail-in ballots had been acquired — triple the volume 4 a long time ago.

The deadline to utilize for a Vote by Mail ballot in Chicago is 5 p.m. Thursday.

How to vote by mail

In Chicago:

Apply at chicagoelections.gov

Return your ballot by mail

Use the on line procedure to track the return of your Vote By Mail ballot

In suburban Prepare dinner County:

Use at cookcountyclerk.com/company/elections

You will have to have:

Your driver’s license or state identification quantity

The final four digits of your Social Safety Variety

The tackle to which you would like your ballot mailed

An electronic mail deal with

