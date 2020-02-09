How to watch, broadcast Oscar nominees 2020, including ‘The Irishman’, ‘Wedding Story’, other nominees

The Oscars are almost here, which means it’s time to start marathing this year’s nominees!

The Academy nominated 32 films in 24 categories in 2020. Here’s what you need to know to stack as many as possible before the biggest Hollywood party.

NETFLIX

“The Irishman” (10 nominations, including the best photo)

“Marriage story” (6 nominations, including the best photo)

“Les deux papes” (3 nominations, including the best actor)

“I Lost My Body” (nominated in the animated feature film category)

“Klaus” (nominated in the animated feature film category)

“American Factory” (nominated in the documentary category)

“The Edge of Democracy” (nominated in the documentary category)

“Life Overtakes Me” (nominated in the category of short documentaries)

DISNEY +

“Toy Story 4” (2 nominations) arrives at Disney + February 5 and is available for purchase now

“Frozen 2” (nominated in the original song category) arrives at Disney + later this year

“The Lion King” (nominated in the visual effects category)

AMAZON PRIME

“For Sama” (nominated in the documentary category)

HULU

“Honeyland” (2 nominations)

“How to train your dragon: the hidden world” (nominated in the animated feature film category)

“Missing Link” (nominated in the animated feature film category)

AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY

“Ford v Ferrari” (4 nominations, including the best photo) is available for hire

“Joker” (11 nominations, including the best photo) is available for rental or purchase now

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” (10 nominations, including the best photo) is available for rent or purchase now

“Jojo Rabbit” (6 nominations, including the best photo) will be available for hire on February 4

“Parasite” (6 nominations, including the best photo) is available for rent now

“Pain and Glory” (2 nominations, including the best actor) is available for rental or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play, among others

“Harriet” (2 nominations, including that of the best actress) is available for purchase in digital version on iTunes and Amazon

“Judy” (2 nominations, including that of the best actress) is available for rental or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play, among others

“Rocketman” (nominated in the original song category) is available for rental or purchase now

“Breakthrough” (nominated in the original song category) is available for purchase now

“Ad Astra” (nominated in the sound mixing category) is available for rental or purchase now

FILM CINEMA MARATHONS

If you are primarily concerned with catching up films for the top prize, a movie marathon is the best option for you. Several theater chains organize marathons in the coming weeks for the best candidates for photos, while others organize marathons for short films nominated.

AMC: The national chain organizes its Best showcase of the best photographers.

Cinemark: Some Cinemark locations organize special screenings of the best film candidates during their Oscar film week, which will take place this year between February 3 and 9.

Cinemark will also organize a short film marathon in the participating places.

ShortsTV: ShortsTV works with theaters across the country to show categories of short films. Visit the ShortsTV site to find a theater near you.

FREE STREAMING CANDIDATES

You can watch these nominees right now even if you’re not using any streaming service.

“Hair Love” (nominated in the animated short film category) is on YouTube

“Kitbull” (nominated in the animated short film category) is on YouTube

“Brotherhood” (nominated in the live short film category) is on Vimeo

“Nefta Football Club” (nominated in the live short film category) is on Vimeo

“A Sister” (nominated in the live short film category) is on YouTube in some territories

“The Neighbors’ Window” (nominated in the live short film category) is on Vimeo

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” (nominated in the category of short documentaries) is on Vimeo

“In The Absence” (nominated in the short documentary category) is on YouTube

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)” (nominated in the short documentary category) is available for broadcast via A&E with the connection of your television provider

IN THE THEATERS

“Little Women” (6 nominations, including the best photo)

“1917” (10 nominations, including the best picture)

“Bombshell” (3 nominations, including that of the best actress)

“Richard Jewell” (nominated for best supporting actress)

“A beautiful day in the neighborhood” (nominated for the best supporting actor)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (3 nominations)

“Knives Out” (nominated in the original script category)

“Corpus Christi” (nominated in the category of international feature films) plays in some cinemas

“Les Misérables” (nominated in the international feature film category) plays in selected cinemas

“The Cave” (nominated in the documentary feature film category) plays in some theaters

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

