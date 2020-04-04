How to Watch Louis C.K.’s New Standup Special ‘Sincerely, Louis C.K.’

Comedian Louis C.K. revealed a special comedy on Saturday through his website, marking his first release since five women made sexual assault charges against him during the #MeToo movement.

C.K. tells fans that a special film, titled Sincerely Louis C.K., is available for purchase via the website’s email list. Fans can access special streaming or download via the website for $ 7.99.

In the e-mail sent, he wrote about using laughter as a coping mechanism in times of stress.

“I feel like there are two types of people in this world. One type needs to laugh when things get to be. In fact, the more things, the more serious, the darker the more frightening, the more dangerous and terrible, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly on his face, “he wrote. “Other types of people feel that it is important to put aside laughter in difficult times and give serious and painful things the respect and solitude because of them.”

He also said: “Anyway, for those who need to laugh, I hope my new show will help. For those of you who cannot laugh now I only wish you all the peace that you can take in this day – time,” he wrote.

C.K. start special by referring to the accusation. “Are there others who have global problems?” he asked the audience. “Wait until they see photos of me with a black face,” he joked.

He also handled the accusation more directly at the special end. “If you ever ask someone, ‘May I go in front of you,’ and they say, ‘Yes,’ just say, ‘Are you sure?’ that’s the first part, “he said. “And then, if they say, ‘Yes,’ don’t do it.”

In November 2017, The New York Times reported that five women accused C.K. sexual error. Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said that C.K. masturbating in front of them during the 2002 comedy festival after the show. Comedian Rebecca Corry said that she asked him if he could masturbate in front of her while shooting a pilot in 2005. Abby Schachner said that she could hear the comic masturbate when she called to invite her to a show in 2003.

The following day, C.K. justify the accusation in a statement. “These stories are true. At that time, I told myself that what I was doing was fine because I had never shown a woman to me without asking first, which was also true. But what I learned later, too late, is that when you have power over others, asking them to look at you is not a question. This is a difficulty for them, “he wrote.

C.K. or its representative does not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request on Saturday.

Louis C.K. performing on stage at The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. C.K. released its first special since the allegations of sexual violations were announced in 2017.

Kevin Mazur / Getty

Some comedians tweeted excitement about the return of C.K.

I will just say it. Louis CK’s new specials … amazing!

– Ari Mannis (@arimannis) April 4, 2020

However, other comics express their disapproval of the comedian comedian.

Louis CK released a special when no one could leave the room feeling beautiful on the TBH brand

– Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) April 4, 2020

Very excited for anyone other than Louis CK to release a special stand-up.

– And Telfer (@dantelfer) April 4, 2020