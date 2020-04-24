How to Watch NFL Draft Virtual After Party with Shaq, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, Drake and Nicki Minaj

Virtual parties have never been as popular as what happened on Thursday night for the 2020 NFL Draft. The drafts were held virtually, and almost all of the 32 NFL teams had virtual draft parties. The biggest of them all might be virtual night caps.

Shaquille O’Neal will lead the NFL Draft After-Party and NFL Draft-A-Thon funds for Covid-19 assistance, presented by Oikos Triple Zero. This event will be broadcast live on Instagram Live via the O’Neal page. The event will start at 10 pm. ET, two hours after the draft began.

I have announced the following performances and list sets:

‘Nice to Meet Yes’ by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

‘Bubble Butt’ by Diplo

‘Toosie Slide’ by Drake

DJ Khaled’s song

Shaq will be joined on the virtual dance floor by NFL superstars Rob Gronkowski and Saquon Barkley, and new players Yesaya Simmons, Jeff Okudah and Tristan Wirfs. There will also be special celebrity guest appearances from DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, DJ D-Nice, Toosie and Faze Apex.

DJ Diesel performed during the 2019 Electric Zoo Festival on Randall’s Island on August 31, 2019 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Oikos Triple Zero has been the official NFL yogurt since the brand was launched in 2015, and is the sole sponsor of the NFL Draft Experience presentation and top sponsor of the NFL Draft since 2017. A spokesman for Oikos Triple Zero told Newsweek that, as a substitute for the traditional NFL Draft Experience this year, they want to help bring sports fans and conscription together during the coronavirus pandemic and give everyone a reason to smile while staying strong at home.

That led to the creation of a new company advertisement for a concept called “Flex Your Cryceps,” which features muscles and tears the size of soccer players. They believe strength comes in various forms – from physical to emotional – and want to acknowledge the training and tears that are part of this journey and moment.

The ad featured Saquon Barkley, Deshaun Watson, Prescott Dak, Juju Smith-Schuster, Golden Tate III, Jaylon Smith, Chris Jones, Drew Lock, Garett Bolles, Gerald McCoy, Jonah Williams, Marquise Brown, and Rashan Gary flexing facial muscles and shed tears.

“Even though the NFL Draft might look different this year, we want to bring the excitement of sports fans at this time through our advertisements, and by hosting the Official NFL Draft After-Party to support Meals On Wheels,” said Surbhi Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Danone North America.

Shaq, who plays basketball at LSU, ironically hosted a party after virtual that same night LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was chosen as the overall No. pick. 1 by Cincinnati Bengals. I reminded people to stay safe and be quarantined during the Covid-19 crisis, also known as a coronavirus pandemic.

“There is an appropriate way to quarantine and it involves staying at home, staying strong and gliding to Instagram Live for Stay Strong. Shaq, presented by Oikos Triple Zero! Let’s dance together in the Official NFL After-Party Draft and NFL Draft-A support -Thon for Covid-19’s help! “Said O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel

Fans can attend the after-party by joining @ Shaq’s Instagram Live tonight at 10 pm. EDT and, only if they are able, are invited to donate to the NFL Draft-A-Thon for Covid-19 assistance by visiting the Meals on Wheels website.