How to Watch One Star World: Together at Home

If you need a pick-me-up, then you’re in luck because the One World: Together at Home concert is almost here!

In case you haven’t heard, Saturday (April 18) your favorite celebrities come together for a special night to boost your spirits, highlight frontline health workers and help continue the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Global Health Organizations and special entertainment sponsored by Global Citizens act as actions organized by none other Mrs. Gaga and guaranteed to be an explosion with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert a lawyer.

See all the details on how to watch it below so you can see all the action!

When is the “One World: Together at Home” Event?

On Saturday, April 18, the show kicks off with a six-hour live broadcast hosted by artists such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift present.

Start Time: Live events from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm EST; linear broadcasts from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the broadcast network; two-hour event resumption from 11:00 pm to 1:00 am on an additional network.

How can I watch the show?

You can head to E! Online to watch six hours of live broadcasts while starting or catching up on other platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and Youtube.

NBC, ABC and CBS will broadcast a two-hour broadcast beginning at 8:00 pm. EST and PST, 7pm Central, followed by the program resuming at 11:00 pm. on networks like E! and Bravo.

Who will I see at the event?

There is a great lineup of musicians, comedians and more.

Among those lists are Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Maren Morris, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Usher, Stevie Wonder and many more.

There are also such celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Tim Gunn, Jason Segal, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Idris Elba and others will join in the fun. Whether through musical numbers or comedy sketches, this event promises to inspire you as you learn about the latest COVID-19.

You can see the full list of everyone involved on the Global Citizen site.

Rich Fury / Getty Pictures for Coachella

How can I do my part?

You can visit the Global Citizen site to do helpful things like pledging to stay home, taking quizzes on how to protect yourself and sharing the news with your friends.

With the reach of Global Citizens impacting 880 million lives and making supporters take 24 million actions worldwide to help, you can join the goal of helping organizations continue to make the world a better place.

Don’t miss it One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga at the Celebration of Health Workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11pm on E !. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.