How to Watch ‘Sesame Street’ Explain ‘ABC of COVID-19’ with Your Toddler

The Sesame Workshop enhances its efforts to help children and parents stay informed and educated during the coronavirus pandemic. In special collaboration with CNN, the news network will broadcast The ABC’s of Covid-19: A CNN / Sesame Street Town Hall for Children and Parents on Saturday.

The 90-minute program will discuss a number of topics that children and parents might face in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, including anxiety, education, screen time and changes with playmates. Sesame Street characters such as Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover will appear at the town hall and answer questions raised by families with the help of medical experts.

Meanwhile, Big Bird was in charge of the moderator with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Erica Hill, anchor network and national news correspondent.

The city hall will air on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español on Saturday at 9 am ET. Viewers can also listen to special live broadcasts on the homepage and CNN website application – no cable provider login is required. Families with CNNgo can also watch the On-Demand program.

Parents and children who have potentially answered questions during the program can send them directly to the CNN website.

The Sesame Workshop launched the #CaringForOthers initiative in March to help children become more aware of the social changes that occur along with the distance and social shelter arrangements placed in many states today. Elmo was the first of the Sesame Street characters to help the campaign by holding a virtual hangout to keep the kids entertained while stuck at home.

The characters of Sesame Street Bert and Ernie during the presentation of the NDR and Deutsche Post ‘Sesamstrasse’ commemoration stamp on March 2, 2020, in Hamburg, Germany. In partnership with CNN, “Sesame Street” will host the town hall “The ABC’s of Covid-19” for families on April 25, 2020.

Tristar Media / Getty Images

Elmo Playdate airs in early April, where the beloved red muppets hold Zoom meetings with some of their closest friends, such as Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover. Several celebrities also joined the call, including Lin Manuel Miranda, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anne Hathaway.

The Sesame Street social account has promoted dozens of videos and clips from the #CaringForOthers campaign to help children better understand some of the feelings they might experience when they cannot go to school or play with their friends. One of the clips features Rosita who explains how abdominal breathing can help children calm down and feel better when they are frustrated.

The Sesame Workshop also offers resources to help parents keep children busy and studying during quarantine.

“Our site is filled with content that you can use throughout the day to trigger fun learning, offer comfort to children, and focus a little on yourself too,” reads the organization’s website. “However, it is important for us to look after ourselves, so that we can take good care of our families.”