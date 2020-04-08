How to Watch the Final Season Online

Pop TV viewers can now see all of Schitt’s Creek Season 6, including the final emotional series. Schitt’s Creek fans who have been waiting for the full season to air on Netflix, however, still have time to wait before they can see the Rose family’s final adventure.

When will Schitt’s Creek Season 6 be released on Netflix?

Netflix customers in the UK will have access to Schitt’s Creek last season. Netflix UK usually gets Pop and CBC TV show seasons more than a month after they finish on TV, and Season 6 will not be an exception.

In March, the UK and Irish Netflix Twitter accounts revealed that the two countries will get the last 14 episodes of Schitt’s Creek on Thursday, May 14. Like most Netflix releases, the last installment of this series will be released at 8:01 BST morning.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 will probably come to Netflix USA in October 2020

Pop

Subscribers to streaming services outside the US and Ireland, will have a few more months to wait before they get the sixth season of cult comedy. Netflix has not yet announced the release day for Schitt’s Creek Season 6 on its American application. However, this event has historically been released in the same month for the past few years.

Apart from the first two seasons, which came to Netflix in January 2017, all seasons of the series came to streaming services in October. Season 5, for example, came on October 10 – just over six months after the season finale aired on Pop.

If Season 6 follows, the Netflix release date will be October 8. American viewers tend to be able to watch all the last episodes of one minute past midnight PT (3:01 ET).

For fans who want to catch up with previous episodes before that date, the first five seasons of the show are now streaming on Netflix, IMDB TV, The Roku Channel, CW Seed, and DirecTV.

Viewers who can’t wait until October can watch Schitt’s Creek Season 6 by logging in with their cable provider to the Pop TV app and website, where all episodes of the show are playing now. The new season is also available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Schitt’s Creek will come to Netflix UK on May 14 and Netflix U.S. in October.