How to Watch the Latest White House COVID-19 Announcement

There are several live broadcasts and broadcast channels to watch the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Saturday afternoon, which will include comments from President Donald Trump.

Members of the Coronavirus task force are set to hold an update and briefing on efforts to contain the federal government corona virus at 3:30 pm EST. The task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, can be broadcast live and watched through the official White House website and YouTube channels from most major broadcast TV networks.

The president’s public schedule shows he will join the Coronavirus Task Force member, which includes the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the James S. Brady Briefing Room, Saturday afternoon.

Press briefings are expected to overcome the recent surge in deaths, with more than 1,000 corona-related deaths occurring between Thursday and Friday alone. According to Johns Hopkins University trackers, more than 62,000 people died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

“I will hold a Press Conference at 3:30 at the White House. Thank you!” President Trump confirmed Saturday on Twitter.

During a press conference on Friday, Trump touted the benefits of more than $ 2 trillion in coronavirus stimulus endorsed by Congress and signed by him last week. He stressed that American workers and small businesses have experienced financial assistance through loan programs and money allocated to workers who were laid off or laid off. More than 10 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits in March as a result of an economy severely affected by the pandemic.

“On the first day of the Paycheck Protection Program … more than $ 3.5 billion of guaranteed loans have been processed,” Trump said at a White House press conference on Friday. He said private insurance companies took big steps to reduce costs. He noted that hospitals and health care providers who care for uninsured patients will be replaced by the federal government.

“America is involved in a historic battle to protect the lives of our citizens,” the president said Friday. Trump, who is not an official member of the Coronavirus Task Force, has disappointed his critics who often accuse the president of using the platform to voice complaints about problems and political opponents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded at least 277,205 cases of coronavirus positive nationally on Friday night. There were 6,593 deaths related to COVID-19 among 50 US states as well as the Districts of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, North Marianas, and the US Virgin Islands. The CDC began official counting of coronavirus cases and related deaths since January 21, 2020.

Permanent home and residential orders have been issued in all but five states throughout the country, with only Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Arkansas abstaining from state-level orders to keep people in their homes.

