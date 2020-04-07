How to Watch the Latest White House COVID-19 Announcement

Members of the White House Corona Task Force will go up to the podium again on Tuesday for a daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The United States has become the center of spread and on Tuesday had more than 368,000 cases. This is more than double the number of cases in Spain, the country with the second largest outbreak. President Donald Trump has warned that this week will be one of the most difficult for America to face.

Tuesday briefings are scheduled for 5 pm. EST, the default time for daily updates. On TV, C-SPAN will broadcast it live on C-SPAN 1, as well as on the C-SPAN website and Radio. The White House will stream live briefings on its YouTube channel.

Of the cases in the United States, 19,972 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University trackers. Officials said that federal social distance guidelines, which will remain in effect until at least April 30, were functioning, and President Donald Trump said on Monday that there was “light at the end of this tunnel.”

White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, speaking while flanked by President Donald Trump on April 6 during a daily briefing about the outbreak.

Somodevilla / Getty chip

However, there have been 11,008 deaths in the US, according to the tracker, and projections from Healthdata.org, a website quoted by Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the task force’s response, estimates that up to 81,766 people can die on August 4, Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the number of deaths could reach 200,000.

Therefore, officials say it is very important that everyone, including those who are healthy, take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus. This includes staying at home, wearing a mask in a crowded room like a grocery store and not hanging out with other people.

In New York, violating the state’s long distance social protocol can carry a $ 1,000 fine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. About 35 percent of U.S. cases has been identified in New York, and the governor has criticized “leniency on social distance.”

“That is totally unacceptable,” Cuomo said. “If you are infected, you infect other people and you go to the emergency room and you burden all kinds of other people you don’t know, and frankly you don’t have the right to burden you irresponsibly.”

It is not clear when the outbreak will officially end, but Trump has expressed confidence that the country will recover well on June 1. Every recovery schedule, officials say, depends on people who strictly follow social distance guidelines.